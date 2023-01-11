WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the call via a live audio webcast, visit http://investor.liveoakbank.com/ .

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38276e2e147f4289a0d59072d04a6f09. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and unique passcode and that can be used to access the call.

After the conference call, a replay will be available until February 2, 2023, at the same audio webcast link.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com .

Contacts:

William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO & Chief Banking Officer

Investor Relations

910.796.1645

Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications

Media Relations

910.597.1592