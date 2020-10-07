Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Breaking News
WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (Nasdaq: LOB) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access this call dial, (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 4575196. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until October 29, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID 4575196.

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com. 

Contacts:
Brett Caines | CFO
Investor Relations
910.796.1645

Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
Media Relations
910.597.1592

