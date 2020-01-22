Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2019 net earnings available to common shareholders of $6.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share as the Company continues to execute on our strategic priorities that we believe will deliver long-term earnings for our shareholders. Net earnings for the year ended totaled $18.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

“Live Oak’s performance in 2019 was highlighted by strong growth, recurring revenues and profitability since making a strategic pivot a year ago to hold more loans on our balance sheet. The fourth quarter showed strength across all key metrics, and we aim to continue that momentum in the quarters to come,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak. “In 2019, total assets grew by more than $1 billion and our deposit model successfully fired on all cylinders. We believe in our model and will continue to embrace innovation in financial technology while demonstrating a relentless dedication to American entrepreneurs who support our economy.”

Year over Year Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 2019 2018 Dollars Percent Net interest income and servicing revenues $ 168,116 $ 137,164 $ 30,952 23 % Net income 18,034 51,448 (33,414 ) (65 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.44 1.24 (0.80 ) (65 ) Non-GAAP net income (1) 19,306 54,571 (35,265 ) (65 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) 0.47 1.32 (0.85 ) (64 ) Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 2,001,886 $ 1,765,680 $ 236,206 13 % % Fully funded 51.4 % 56.5 % n/a n/a Total loans and leases: $ 3,613,746 $ 2,530,812 1,082,934 43 % Total assets: 4,814,970 3,670,449 1,144,521 31 Total deposits: 4,229,122 3,149,583 1,079,539 34

Fourth Quarter 2019 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Dollars Percent Q3 2019 Net interest income and servicing revenues $ 44,741 $ 36,547 $ 8,194 22 % $ 44,362 Net income 6,832 10,490 (3,658 ) (35 ) 3,895 Diluted earnings per share 0.17 0.26 (0.09 ) (35 ) 0.09 Non-GAAP net income (1) 7,106 10,764 (3,658 ) (34 ) 4,169 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) 0.17 0.26 (0.09 ) (35 ) 0.10 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 523,688 $ 498,987 $ 24,701 5 % $ 562,259 % Fully funded 49.0 % 49.8 % n/a n/a 51.3 %

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases

At December 31, 2019, the total loan and lease portfolio increased to $3.61 billion, 42.8% above its level a year ago and 8.0% above its level at September 30, 2019. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, loans and leases held for investment increased $205.3 million, or 8.4%, to $2.65 billion while loans held for sale increased $63.4 million, or 7.0%, to $966.4 million. Loan and lease originations totaled $523.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $38.6 million, or 6.9%, from the third quarter of 2019. Originations for year ended December 31, 2019, increased by 13.4% to $2.00 billion compared to $1.77 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018. This continued growth in loan originations was across multiple legacy and new industry verticals as well as in our SBA generalist category. The total loan and lease portfolio at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, of $3.61 billion and $3.35 billion, respectively, was comprised of approximately 54.4% and 54.7% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Average loans and leases were $3.50 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.22 billion during the third quarter of 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $209.9 million to $4.23 billion at December 31, 2019 from $4.02 billion at September 30, 2019, in support of the growing loan and lease portfolio. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $247.4 million, or 6.5%, to $4.08 billion, compared to $3.83 billion for the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 85.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 83.1% for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 rose to $38.0 million compared to $28.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $37.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year was driven by the significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolios along with higher investment security holdings reflecting the Company’s ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources and strengthen its liquidity profile. The slight increase from the third quarter of 2019 arose from a higher average loan and lease portfolio balance that was mitigated by a nineteen basis point decline in the net interest margin to 3.55%. The margin decline reflected the cumulative impact of recent Fed rate cuts that put pressure on earning asset yields coupled with the timing of repricing the Company’s variable rate loans. The decrease in earning asset yields outpaced the reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest income for the year ending December 31, 2019 totaled $140.1 million, a $32.0 million increase from the prior year due to the increases in the volume of interest earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $21.5 million compared to $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The primary driver of the increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was higher revenue from the net gains on sales of loans. The Company’s net gains on sales of loans increased $5.7 million to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $3.9 million compared to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The volume of guaranteed loan sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 remained relatively flat at $105.0 million compared to $104.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $100.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales increased to $106.2 thousand per million sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $59.8 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $80.5 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in average loan sale pricing from the fourth quarter of 2018 was driven by the mix of loans sold by the Company, continued strength of market conditions for the purchase of guaranteed loans, and favorable fair value adjustments for exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments. The Company recorded $1.2 million in fair value net gains in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.5 million in fair value net losses during the third quarter of 2019. Excluding fair value fluctuations in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments, the average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $94.9 thousand and $77.4 thousand per million sold in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $95.0 thousand per million sold in the third quarter of 2019.

Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 were decreased levels of loan servicing revenue and increased flow-through losses from investments accounted for under the equity method. Loan servicing revenues of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 as the outstanding balance of sold loans serviced has declined with the Company’s strategic shift to hold more guaranteed loans on balance sheet. Flow-through losses from investments accounted for under the equity method of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $2.8 million from income of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was a decline in revenue from equity security investments following a $3.3 million gain in the prior quarter. This gain was driven by observable fair market value changes in orderly transactions of underlying equity security investments.

The Company’s equity method and equity security portfolio is largely comprised of investments in strategic financial technology start-ups.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $44.4 million compared to $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $42.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $24.1 million compared to $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 as the Company invested in its workforce to support growth and a variety of initiatives. The increase in salaries and benefits of $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was largely influenced by the Company’s reversal of accrued incentive compensation in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to not meeting internal performance metrics for that year.

Also largely contributing to the increase in noninterest expense was FDIC insurance expense of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2019. The year over year increase in FDIC insurance was related to increased premiums while the increase over the third quarter of 2019 was related to a large credit received in that quarter.

The increase in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was mitigated in part by a decrease in travel expense of $1.0 million.

Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were decreases in professional services, data processing, and loan related expenses of $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $1.1 million, respectively.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs decreased to $905 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases, annualized, for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, was 0.14% and 0.28%, respectively. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $3.8 million compared to $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average held for investment loans and leases for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were 0.17% and 0.31%, respectively.

The unguaranteed exposure of nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans decreased to $17.9 million, or 0.68% of loans and leases held for investment, at December 31, 2019, compared to $19.8 million, or 0.81%, at September 30, 2019. Total nonperforming loans decreased to $76.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $80.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets decreased $22 thousand to $1.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to September 31, 2019. Foreclosed assets decreased $90 thousand to $5.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $5.7 million at September 30, 2019.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $6.2 million compared to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision expense is driven by growth in the loan and lease portfolio combined with ongoing changes in net charge-offs and criticized and classified loans and leases.

The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $48.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $42.9 million at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment was 1.82% and 1.76% at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a net income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $3.0 million and an income tax expense of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s effective tax rate was predominantly driven by the leasing of renewable energy assets which generated investment tax credits. For the year ended December 31, 2019, investment tax credits were less of a driver of the Company’s effective tax rate.

Shareholders’ Equity

During the fourth quarter of 2019, 900,000 shares of Class B common stock (non-voting) were converted to Class A common stock (voting) in connection with private sales. The conversion decreased the value of Class B common stock (non-voting) and increased the value of Class A common stock (voting) by $9.5 million.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss quarterly results at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning (January 23, 2020). Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to this discussion by calling (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 9470049. A live webcast of the conference call along with presentation materials referenced during the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year. A replay of the conference call will also be available until 5:00 p.m. ET January 30, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international).

CFO Commentary

Additional commentary on the quarter by Brett Caines, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is available at http://investor.liveoakbank.com in the supporting materials for the conference call.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company’s status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; a reduction in or the termination of the Company’s ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems; competition from other lenders; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company’s business; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company’s ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Banking Company. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that have a common focus of changing the banking industry by bringing efficiency and excellence to customers using technology and innovation.

Contacts:

Brett Caines | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.796.1645 & Micah Davis | CMO | Media Relations | 910.550.2255

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 57,017 $ 55,939 $ 49,914 $ 44,966 $ 40,628 Investment securities, taxable 3,911 4,001 4,116 3,317 2,558 Other interest earning assets 885 1,167 1,108 1,639 1,568 Total interest income 61,813 61,107 55,138 49,922 44,754 Interest expense Deposits 23,801 23,576 21,203 19,317 15,959 Borrowings 1 — — — — Total interest expense 23,802 23,576 21,203 19,317 15,959 Net interest income 38,011 37,531 33,935 30,605 28,795 Provision for loan and leases losses 6,208 7,160 3,463 2,742 6,822 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 31,803 30,371 30,472 27,863 21,973 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 6,730 6,831 7,063 7,410 7,752 Loan servicing asset revaluation (1,304 ) (859 ) (403 ) (2,246 ) (627 ) Net gains on sales of loans 11,364 7,425 6,015 4,198 5,687 Equity method investments income (loss) (1,769 ) (2,370 ) (1,736 ) (2,014 ) 1,011 Equity security investments gains (losses), net 54 3,343 32 103 79 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 528 87 — 5 — Lease income 2,600 2,361 2,369 2,325 2,244 Construction supervision fee income 240 360 386 779 323 Other noninterest income 3,081 1,450 975 2,467 1,596 Total noninterest income 21,524 18,628 14,701 13,027 18,065 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 24,072 22,717 21,990 21,855 14,503 Travel expense 2,246 1,934 1,541 1,200 3,269 Professional services expense 983 2,073 1,621 2,182 1,233 Advertising and marketing expense 1,630 1,277 1,665 1,364 1,023 Occupancy expense 2,528 2,131 1,848 1,609 1,738 Data processing expense 1,847 3,072 1,947 2,399 2,606 Equipment expense 4,402 4,361 4,239 3,325 3,630 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 2,390 3,535 1,708 1,639 1,482 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — — 602 — — FDIC insurance 2,012 101 699 635 547 Other expense 2,300 1,536 1,716 1,993 2,527 Total noninterest expense 44,410 42,737 39,576 38,201 32,558 Income before taxes 8,917 6,262 5,597 2,689 7,480 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,085 2,367 662 317 (3,010 ) Net income $ 6,832 $ 3,895 $ 4,935 $ 2,372 $ 10,490 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,291,867 40,240,740 40,196,662 40,160,118 40,148,115 Diluted 41,178,472 41,113,575 40,998,541 40,921,823 41,075,864





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 126,752 $ 159,527 $ 115,292 $ 221,159 $ 316,823 Federal funds sold 96,787 88,919 68,153 64,708 — Certificates of deposit with other banks 7,250 7,250 7,250 7,250 7,250 Investment securities available-for-sale 540,045 570,795 576,275 569,739 380,490 Loans held for sale 966,447 903,095 857,837 772,481 687,393 Loans and leases held for investment 2,647,299 2,441,953 2,225,473 2,002,124 1,843,419 Allowance for loan and lease losses (48,247 ) (42,944 ) (38,048 ) (35,111 ) (32,434 ) Net loans and leases 2,599,052 2,399,009 2,187,425 1,967,013 1,810,985 Premises and equipment, net 279,099 280,942 281,126 271,810 262,524 Foreclosed assets 5,612 5,702 6,044 1,374 1,094 Servicing assets 35,365 37,583 41,687 44,324 47,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,427 1,890 1,996 2,136 — Other assets 156,134 148,985 131,216 136,053 156,249 Total assets $ 4,814,970 $ 4,603,697 $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 54,107 $ 56,373 $ 55,416 $ 53,843 $ 53,993 Interest-bearing 4,175,015 3,962,894 3,666,181 3,474,562 3,095,590 Total deposits 4,229,122 4,019,267 3,721,597 3,528,405 3,149,583 Borrowings 14 1,310 1,361 1,410 1,457 Operating lease liabilities 2,619 2,041 2,162 2,314 — Other liabilities 50,829 52,860 30,195 25,538 25,849 Total liabilities 4,282,584 4,075,478 3,755,315 3,557,667 3,176,889 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 309,526 296,925 284,987 281,994 278,945 Class B common stock (non-voting) 30,871 40,401 49,168 49,168 49,168 Retained earnings 180,265 174,641 171,954 168,225 167,124 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,724 16,252 12,877 993 (1,677 ) Total equity 532,386 528,219 518,986 500,380 493,560 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,814,970 $ 4,603,697 $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 207,836 $ 147,310 Investment securities, taxable 15,345 8,733 Other interest earning assets 4,799 6,600 Total interest income 227,980 162,643 Interest expense Deposits 87,897 54,469 Borrowings 1 131 Total interest expense 87,898 54,600 Net interest income 140,082 108,043 Provision for loan and lease losses 19,573 13,058 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 120,509 94,985 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 28,034 29,121 Loan servicing asset revaluation (4,812 ) (18,765 ) Net gains on sales of loans 29,002 75,170 Equity method investments income (loss) (7,889 ) (386 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 3,532 213 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 620 — Lease income 9,655 7,966 Construction supervision fee income 1,765 2,277 Title insurance income — 2,775 Other noninterest income 7,973 5,394 Total noninterest income 67,880 103,765 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 90,634 77,411 Travel expense 6,921 9,156 Professional services expense 6,859 4,878 Advertising and marketing expense 5,936 6,015 Occupancy expense 8,116 7,065 Data processing expense 9,265 12,010 Equipment expense 16,327 13,724 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 9,272 5,967 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 602 — FDIC insurance 3,447 3,234 Title insurance closing services expense — 912 Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — 2,680 Other expense 7,545 9,652 Total noninterest expense 164,924 152,704 Income before taxes 23,465 46,046 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,431 (5,402 ) Net income $ 18,034 $ 51,448 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.45 $ 1.28 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 1.24 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,222,758 40,056,230 Diluted 41,053,514 41,446,750





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Income Statement Data Net income $ 6,832 $ 3,895 $ 4,935 $ 2,372 $ 10,490 Per Common Share Net income, basic $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 Net income, diluted 0.17 0.09 0.12 0.06 0.26 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 13.20 13.12 12.90 12.45 12.29 Tangible book value (1) 13.20 13.12 12.90 12.45 12.29 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.58 % 0.35 % 0.48 % 0.25 % 1.20 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.06 2.94 3.85 1.88 8.64 Net interest margin 3.55 3.74 3.70 3.63 3.72 Efficiency ratio (1) 75.26 76.22 81.37 87.56 69.48 Noninterest income to total revenue 35.58 33.07 30.23 29.85 38.55 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 523,688 $ 562,259 $ 525,088 $ 390,851 $ 498,987 Guaranteed loans sold 105,002 100,498 71,934 62,940 104,646 Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans 106.16 80.51 80.12 61.30 59.83 Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2) 94.86 94.98 93.74 89.04 77.42 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced: Guaranteed 2,746,480 2,802,073 2,870,108 2,952,774 3,045,460 Unguaranteed 224,127 211,095 183,991 179,307 174,066 Total 2,970,607 3,013,168 3,054,099 3,132,081 3,219,526 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.82 % 1.76 % 1.71 % 1.75 % 1.76 % Net charge-offs $ 905 $ 2,264 $ 526 $ 65 $ 1,185 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.14 % 0.39 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.28 % Nonperforming loans $ 76,307 $ 80,757 $ 65,473 $ 70,692 $ 57,690 Foreclosed assets 5,612 5,702 6,044 1,374 1,094 Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed exposure) 17,908 19,817 18,352 20,186 14,488 Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure) 1,120 1,142 1,228 170 148 Nonperforming loans not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures $ 19,028 $ 20,959 $ 19,580 $ 20,356 $ 14,636 Nonperforming loans and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.40 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.85 % 15.22 % 15.94 % 16.68 % 17.10 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.10 16.47 17.19 17.92 18.28 Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.85 15.22 15.94 16.68 17.10 Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 10.65 11.12 11.77 12.34 13.40

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments.

(3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning balances in other banks $ 196,717 $ 885 1.78 % $ 205,342 $ 1,167 2.25 % Investment securities 549,879 3,911 2.82 554,871 4,001 2.86 Loans held for sale 954,396 15,539 6.46 910,837 15,982 6.96 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 2,545,624 41,478 6.46 2,313,615 39,957 6.85 Total interest earning assets 4,246,616 61,813 5.77 3,984,665 61,107 6.08 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (42,982 ) (37,995 ) Non-interest earning assets 527,280 501,369 Total assets $ 4,730,914 $ 4,448,039 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings $ 1,096,640 $ 5,077 1.84 % $ 1,036,858 $ 5,501 2.10 % Money market accounts 83,540 112 0.53 91,813 179 0.77 Certificates of deposit 2,897,225 18,612 2.55 2,701,350 17,896 2.63 Total interest bearing deposits 4,077,405 23,801 2.32 3,830,021 23,576 2.44 Other borrowings 557 1 0.71 1,359 — — Total interest bearing liabilities 4,077,962 23,802 2.32 3,831,380 23,576 2.44 Non-interest bearing deposits 56,444 51,781 Non-interest bearing liabilities 56,754 35,654 Shareholders’ equity 539,754 529,224 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,730,914 $ 4,448,039 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 38,011 3.45 $ 37,531 3.64 Net interest margin 3.55 3.74 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 104.14 % 104.00 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Total shareholders’ equity $ 532,386 $ 528,219 $ 518,986 $ 500,380 $ 493,560 Less: Goodwill — — — — — Other intangible assets — — — — — Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 532,386 $ 528,219 $ 518,986 $ 500,380 $ 493,560 Shares outstanding (c) 40,316,974 40,272,908 40,220,916 40,175,079 40,155,792 Total assets $ 4,814,970 $ 4,603,697 $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 Less: Goodwill — — — — — Other intangible assets — — — — — Tangible assets (b) $ 4,814,970 $ 4,603,697 $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 11.06 % 11.47 % 12.14 % 12.33 % 13.45 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 13.21 $ 13.12 $ 12.90 $ 12.45 $ 12.29 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 44,410 $ 42,737 $ 39,576 $ 38,201 $ 32,558 Net interest income 38,011 37,531 33,935 30,605 28,795 Noninterest income 21,524 18,628 14,701 13,027 18,065 Less: gain on sale of securities 528 87 — 5 — Adjusted operating revenue (e) $ 59,007 $ 56,072 $ 48,636 $ 43,627 $ 46,860 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 75.26 % 76.22 % 81.37 % 87.56 % 69.48 %





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Twelve months ended 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2018 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income for non-routine income and expenses: Net income $ 6,832 $ 3,895 $ 10,490 $ 18,034 $ 51,448 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (357 ) — Stock based compensation expense for restricted

stock awards with an effective grant date of May

24, 2016, as discussed in Note 10 of our March

31, 2016 Form 10-Q 360 360 360 1,429 1,429 Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — — — — 2,680 Renewable energy tax credit investment, impairment — — — 602 — Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items * (86 ) (86 ) (86 ) (402 ) (986 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 7,106 $ 4,169 $ 10,764 $ 19,306 $ 54,571 * Estimated at 24.0% Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.27 $ 0.48 $ 1.36 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.47 $ 1.32 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,291,867 40,240,740 40,148,115 40,222,758 40,056,230 Diluted 41,178,472 41,113,575 41,075,864 41,053,514 41,446,750 Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to adjusted for non-routine income and expenses: Noninterest income, as reported $ 21,524 $ 18,628 $ 18,065 $ 67,880 $ 103,765 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (357 ) — Noninterest income, as adjusted $ 21,524 $ 18,628 $ 18,065 $ 67,523 $ 103,765 Noninterest expense, as reported $ 44,410 $ 42,737 $ 32,558 $ 164,924 $ 152,704 Stock based compensation expense (360 ) (360 ) (360 ) (1,429 ) (1,429 ) Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — — — — (2,680 ) Renewable energy tax credit investment, impairment — — — (602 ) — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 44,050 $ 42,377 $ 32,198 $ 162,893 $ 148,595 Income before taxes, as reported $ 8,917 $ 6,262 $ 7,480 $ 23,465 $ 46,046 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (357 ) — Stock based compensation expense 360 360 360 1,429 1,429 Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — — — — 2,680 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment and loss — — — 602 — Income before taxes, as adjusted $ 9,277 $ 6,622 $ 7,840 $ 25,139 $ 50,155 Income tax expense (benefit), as reported $ 2,085 $ 2,367 $ (3,010 ) $ 5,431 $ (5,402 ) Income tax effects and adjustments for non-recurring income and expenses 86 86 86 402 986 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 2,171 $ 2,453 $ (2,924 ) $ 5,833 $ (4,416 )

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures previously shown. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.