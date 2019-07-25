Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter net earnings available to common shareholders of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.
“We continue to deliver on our commitment to generate a more predictable earnings stream while executing our long-term objective to be a major force in the delivery of financial services to small businesses nationwide through technological innovation. As we continue to hold a greater portion of our guaranteed loans, recurring revenues grew 21% compared to a year ago and exceeded our operating expenses. The loan and lease portfolio grew 35% over the prior year reflecting solid efforts of our people to serve the needs of small businesses while also promoting greater financial stability and consistency for Live Oak. We maintain our focus on long-term value creation and will always strive to fulfill the complete needs of small businesses,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak.
Second Quarter 2019 Key Measures
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Increase (Decrease)
|Q2 2019
|Q2 2018
|Dollars
|Percent
|Q1 2019
|Net interest income and servicing revenues
|$
|40,998
|$
|34,013
|$
|6,985
|21
|%
|$
|38,015
|Net income
|4,935
|14,253
|(9,318
|)
|(65
|)
|2,372
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.12
|0.34
|(0.22
|)
|(65
|)
|0.06
|Non-GAAP net income (1)
|5,664
|14,524
|(8,860
|)
|(61
|)
|2,368
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)
|0.14
|0.35
|(0.21
|)
|(60
|)
|0.06
|Loan and lease production:
|Loans and leases originated
|$
|525,088
|$
|491,797
|$
|33,291
|7
|%
|$
|390,851
|% Fully funded
|42.9
|%
|55.9
|%
|n/a
|n/a
|55.6
|%
|Total loans and leases
|$
|3,083,310
|$
|2,291,862
|$
|791,448
|35
|%
|$
|2,774,605
|Total assets
|4,274,301
|3,472,969
|801,332
|23
|4,058,047
|Total deposits
|3,721,597
|2,969,236
|752,361
|25
|3,528,405
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Loans and Leases
At June 30, 2019, the total loan and lease portfolio of $3.08 billion increased 34.5% from its level at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and 11.1% from its level at March 31, 2019. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, loans and leases held for investment increased $223.3 million, or 11.2%, to $2.23 billion while loans held for sale increased $85.4 million, or 11.0%, to $857.8 million. Loan and lease originations rose to $525.1 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $134.2 million, or 34.3%, from the first quarter of 2019, due to increased originations across multiple industry verticals. Production volumes also benefited from the ongoing selective hiring of experienced SBA lending generalists. The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, of $3.08 billion and $2.77 billion, respectively, was comprised of approximately 57.0% and 59.4% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.
Average loans and leases were $2.93 billion during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.67 billion during the first quarter of 2019.
Deposits
Total deposits increased by $193.2 million, or 5.5%, to $3.72 billion at June 30, 2019, from $3.53 billion at March 31, 2019, supporting the growing loan and lease portfolio. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2019 increased $233.9 million, or 7.1%, to $3.53 billion, compared to $3.29 billion for the first quarter of 2019. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average deposits was 81.8% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 80.0% for the first quarter of 2019.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 rose to $33.9 million compared to $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $30.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year was driven by the significant growth in the combined held for sale and held for investment loan and lease portfolios reflecting the Company’s ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources. Another contributing factor was higher investment security holdings as the Company strives to strengthen its liquidity profile while improving the asset-liability repricing mix. The increase from the first quarter of 2019 arose from higher average balances in both loans and leases and investment securities. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 increased seven basis points to 3.70% versus 3.63% in the first quarter of 2019 as the increasing yields on interest earning assets outpaced the increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $15.9 million, or 52.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, and increased by $1.7 million, or 12.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s transition to retaining a greater portion of its loans to improve interest income with the consequent reduction in the level of loan sales and related gains was a key driver in lower noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2018.
The Company’s net gains on sales of loans decreased to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The volume of guaranteed loan sales in the second quarter of 2019 declined to $71.9 million compared to $295.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased from $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. As mentioned above, the decline in loan sale volumes from the prior year is consistent with the Company’s strategic shift to build its recurring revenue streams by holding substantially more of its production on balance sheet. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $80.1 thousand per million sold in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease from $82.6 thousand in the second quarter of 2018 and an increase from $61.3 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in average net gain on guaranteed loan sales over the second quarter of 2018 was driven by $980 thousand in fair value net losses in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a $941 thousand in fair value net gains during the second quarter of 2018. The increase in average net gain on guaranteed loans sales compared to the first quarter of 2019 was largely a product of greater selectivity over loans designated for sale combined with improving secondary market conditions. Excluding fair value fluctuations in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments, the average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $93.7 thousand and $79.4 thousand per million sold in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $89.0 thousand per million sold in the first quarter of 2019.
The net loss resulting from the revaluation of the servicing asset declined to $403 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in the net loss was driven by variability in market conditions and changes to the carrying value of the retained portion of USDA loans.
The flow-through loss from investments accounted for under the equity method totaled $1.7 million, $673 thousand and $2.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. These changes reflect the Company’s pro-rata portion of operating results for certain strategic start-up investments.
Lease income from solar panels contributed $2.4 million in noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was related to growth in leased solar panels.
Other noninterest income of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $410 thousand, or 28.9%, from the second quarter of 2018 and by $1.6 million, or 60.8%, from the first quarter of 2019. The decline from prior quarters was the product of a variety of insignificant non-recurring items.
The sale of the title insurance business in late 2018 also contributed to the decline in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter 2018.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $39.6 million, a decrease from $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 and an increase from $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.
The decline in noninterest expense from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by decreases in travel, data processing, and other expenses. Travel expense declined from $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 due to a reduction in repairs and maintenance costs associated with an older aircraft that was sold during the first quarter of 2019, higher deferred travel costs as more loans were retained, and general improvements in operational efficiency. Data processing expenses decreased $959 thousand from the second quarter of 2018 to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the expiration of software development services provided by Apiture directly to the Company and due to the capitalization of certain software development costs during the second quarter of 2019. Other expenses declined $988 thousand from the second quarter of 2018 to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decline from the prior year is largely attributable to the elimination of costs related to the operation of the title insurance business, which was sold in the third quarter of 2018, and impairment expenses recognized in the second quarter of 2018 with the transfer of the title insurance business to held for sale.
The growth in noninterest expense from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by increases in travel expense and equipment expense associated with the acquisition of a third corporate aircraft during the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, the Company recognized a one-time impairment loss of $602 thousand on a renewable tax credit investment in the second quarter of 2019.
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs of $526 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 increased from $65 thousand in the first quarter of 2019 and decreased from $787 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases, annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was 0.10% compared to 0.01% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.21% for the second quarter of 2018.
Total nonperforming loans decreased to $65.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $70.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. The unguaranteed exposure of nonperforming loans decreased to $18.4 million, or 0.82% of total loans and leases held for investment, at June 30, 2019, compared to $20.2 million, or 1.01%, at March 31, 2019. For the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, the percentage of unguaranteed criticized loans and leases, comprised of risk grades 5 through 8, to unguaranteed held for investment loans and leases was 5.27% and 5.39%, respectively.
Foreclosed assets increased $4.6 million to $6.0 million at June 30, 2019, from $1.4 million at March 31, 2019. The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets increased to $1.2 million at June 30, 2019, from $170 thousand at March 31, 2019.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
The provision for loan and lease losses for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $3.5 million compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense was largely the result of portfolio growth for the second quarter of 2019.
The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $38.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $35.1 million at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment was 1.71% and 1.75% at June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
Income Tax
Income tax expense was $662 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $491 thousand in the second quarter of 2018 and $317 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate is predominantly driven by the leasing of renewable energy assets which generate investment tax credits. As the lessor of these assets, the Company is accomplishing broader strategic initiatives in the renewable energy sector.
About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Banking Company. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that have a common focus of changing the banking industry by bringing efficiency and excellence to customers using technology and innovation.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|2Q 2019
|1Q 2019
|4Q 2018
|3Q 2018
|2Q 2018
|Interest income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|49,914
|$
|44,966
|$
|40,628
|$
|37,724
|$
|36,267
|Investment securities, taxable
|4,116
|3,317
|2,558
|2,528
|2,530
|Other interest earning assets
|1,108
|1,639
|1,568
|1,638
|2,179
|Total interest income
|55,138
|49,922
|44,754
|41,890
|40,976
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|21,203
|19,317
|15,959
|14,165
|13,927
|Borrowings
|—
|—
|—
|1
|1
|Total interest expense
|21,203
|19,317
|15,959
|14,166
|13,928
|Net interest income
|33,935
|30,605
|28,795
|27,724
|27,048
|Provision for (recovery of) loan and leases losses
|3,463
|2,742
|6,822
|(243
|)
|2,087
|Net interest income after provision for loan and
lease losses
|30,472
|27,863
|21,973
|27,967
|24,961
|Noninterest income
|Loan servicing revenue
|7,063
|7,410
|7,752
|7,506
|6,965
|Loan servicing asset revaluation
|(403
|)
|(2,246
|)
|(627
|)
|(9,380
|)
|(3,670
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|6,015
|4,198
|5,687
|22,004
|23,061
|Equity method investments income (loss)
|(1,736
|)
|(2,014
|)
|(1,289
|)
|(360
|)
|(673
|)
|Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale
|—
|5
|—
|—
|—
|Lease income
|2,369
|2,325
|2,244
|2,194
|1,920
|Construction supervision fee income
|386
|779
|323
|578
|597
|Title insurance income
|—
|—
|—
|479
|996
|Other noninterest income
|1,007
|2,570
|3,975
|1,310
|1,417
|Total noninterest income
|14,701
|13,027
|18,065
|24,331
|30,613
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,990
|21,855
|14,503
|20,553
|22,146
|Travel expense
|1,541
|1,200
|3,269
|2,003
|2,041
|Professional services expense
|1,621
|2,182
|1,233
|1,228
|1,119
|Advertising and marketing expense
|1,665
|1,364
|1,023
|1,462
|1,868
|Occupancy expense
|1,848
|1,609
|1,738
|1,588
|1,882
|Data processing expense
|1,947
|2,399
|2,606
|3,661
|2,906
|Equipment expense
|4,239
|3,325
|3,630
|3,649
|3,368
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|1,708
|1,639
|1,482
|1,742
|1,414
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|602
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FDIC insurance
|699
|635
|547
|1,105
|1,010
|Title insurance closing services expense
|—
|—
|—
|114
|372
|Other expense
|1,716
|1,993
|2,527
|1,459
|2,704
|Total noninterest expense
|39,576
|38,201
|32,558
|41,244
|40,830
|Income before taxes
|5,597
|2,689
|7,480
|11,054
|14,744
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|662
|317
|(3,010
|)
|(3,198
|)
|491
|Net income
|$
|4,935
|$
|2,372
|$
|10,490
|$
|14,252
|$
|14,253
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|40,196,662
|40,160,118
|40,148,115
|40,119,561
|40,027,336
|Diluted
|40,998,541
|40,921,823
|41,075,864
|41,688,430
|41,619,647
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of the quarter ended
|2Q 2019
|1Q 2019
|4Q 2018
|3Q 2018
|2Q 2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|115,292
|$
|221,159
|$
|316,823
|$
|368,565
|$
|392,941
|Federal funds sold
|68,153
|64,708
|—
|—
|—
|Certificates of deposit with other banks
|7,250
|7,250
|7,250
|750
|2,250
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|576,275
|569,739
|380,490
|374,284
|382,890
|Loans held for sale
|857,837
|772,481
|687,393
|646,475
|757,494
|Loans and leases held for investment
|2,225,473
|2,002,124
|1,843,419
|1,631,337
|1,534,368
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(38,048
|)
|(35,111
|)
|(32,434
|)
|(26,797
|)
|(29,350
|)
|Net loans and leases
|2,187,425
|1,967,013
|1,810,985
|1,604,540
|1,505,018
|Premises and equipment, net
|281,126
|271,810
|262,524
|263,861
|234,817
|Foreclosed assets
|6,044
|1,374
|1,094
|1,429
|1,725
|Servicing assets
|41,687
|44,324
|47,641
|49,261
|52,689
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,996
|2,136
|—
|—
|—
|Other assets
|131,216
|136,053
|156,249
|135,592
|143,145
|Total assets
|$
|4,274,301
|$
|4,058,047
|$
|3,670,449
|$
|3,444,757
|$
|3,472,969
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|55,416
|$
|53,843
|$
|53,993
|$
|48,622
|$
|46,192
|Interest-bearing
|3,666,181
|3,474,562
|3,095,590
|2,875,666
|2,923,044
|Total deposits
|3,721,597
|3,528,405
|3,149,583
|2,924,288
|2,969,236
|Short term borrowings
|1,345
|1,393
|1,441
|—
|—
|Long term borrowings
|16
|17
|16
|1,506
|3,385
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,162
|2,314
|—
|—
|—
|Other liabilities
|30,195
|25,538
|25,849
|41,733
|37,362
|Total liabilities
|3,755,315
|3,557,667
|3,176,889
|2,967,527
|3,009,983
|Shareholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Class A common stock (voting)
|284,987
|281,994
|278,945
|276,831
|274,043
|Class B common stock (non-voting)
|49,168
|49,168
|49,168
|49,168
|49,168
|Retained earnings
|171,954
|168,225
|167,124
|157,839
|144,791
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|12,877
|993
|(1,677
|)
|(6,608
|)
|(5,016
|)
|Total equity
|518,986
|500,380
|493,560
|477,230
|462,986
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,274,301
|$
|4,058,047
|$
|3,670,449
|$
|3,444,757
|$
|3,472,969
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Six months ended
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Interest income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|94,880
|$
|68,958
|Investment securities, taxable
|7,433
|3,647
|Other interest earning assets
|2,747
|3,394
|Total interest income
|105,060
|75,999
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|40,520
|24,345
|Borrowings
|—
|130
|Total interest expense
|40,520
|24,475
|Net interest income
|64,540
|51,524
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|6,205
|6,479
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|58,335
|45,045
|Noninterest income
|Loan servicing revenue
|14,473
|13,863
|Loan servicing asset revaluation
|(2,649
|)
|(8,758
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|10,213
|47,479
|Equity method investments income (loss)
|(3,750
|)
|(1,037
|)
|Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale
|5
|—
|Lease income
|4,694
|3,528
|Construction supervision fee income
|1,165
|1,376
|Title insurance income
|—
|2,296
|Other noninterest income
|3,577
|2,622
|Total noninterest income
|27,728
|61,369
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|43,845
|42,355
|Travel expense
|2,741
|3,884
|Professional services expense
|3,803
|2,417
|Advertising and marketing expense
|3,029
|3,530
|Occupancy expense
|3,457
|3,739
|Data processing expense
|4,346
|5,743
|Equipment expense
|7,564
|6,445
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|3,347
|2,743
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|602
|—
|FDIC insurance
|1,334
|1,582
|Title insurance closing services expense
|—
|798
|Other expense
|3,709
|5,666
|Total noninterest expense
|77,777
|78,902
|Income before taxes
|8,286
|27,512
|Income tax expense
|979
|806
|Net income
|$
|7,307
|$
|26,706
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.67
|Diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.64
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|40,178,491
|39,977,336
|Diluted
|40,960,283
|41,516,333
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|2Q 2019
|1Q 2019
|4Q 2018
|3Q 2018
|2Q 2018
|Income Statement Data
|Net income
|$
|4,935
|$
|2,372
|$
|10,490
|$
|14,252
|$
|14,253
|Per Common Share
|Net income, basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|Net income, diluted
|0.12
|0.06
|0.26
|0.34
|0.34
|Dividends declared
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Book value
|12.90
|12.45
|12.29
|11.89
|11.55
|Tangible book value (1)
|12.90
|12.45
|12.29
|11.89
|11.45
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.48
|%
|0.25
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.61
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|3.85
|1.88
|8.64
|12.08
|12.34
|Net interest margin
|3.70
|3.63
|3.72
|3.61
|3.46
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|81.37
|87.56
|69.48
|79.23
|70.81
|Noninterest income to total revenue
|30.23
|29.85
|38.55
|46.74
|53.09
|Selected Loan Metrics
|Loans and leases originated
|$
|525,088
|$
|390,851
|$
|498,987
|$
|377,337
|$
|491,797
|Guaranteed loans sold
|71,934
|62,940
|104,646
|298,073
|295,216
|Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans
|80.12
|61.30
|59.83
|71.81
|82.61
|Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed
loans (2)
|93.74
|89.04
|77.42
|69.23
|79.42
|Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced:
|Guaranteed
|2,870,108
|2,952,774
|3,045,460
|3,102,820
|2,951,379
|Unguaranteed
|183,991
|179,307
|174,066
|170,784
|155,939
|Total
|3,054,099
|3,132,081
|3,219,526
|3,273,604
|3,107,318
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for loan losses to loans and leases held for
investment
|1.71
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.91
|%
|Net charge-offs
|$
|526
|$
|65
|$
|1,185
|$
|2,310
|$
|787
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for
investment (3)
|0.10
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.21
|%
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|65,473
|$
|70,692
|$
|57,690
|$
|52,709
|$
|46,105
|Foreclosed assets
|6,044
|1,374
|1,094
|1,429
|1,725
|Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed exposure)
|18,352
|20,186
|14,488
|12,897
|11,466
|Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure)
|1,228
|170
|148
|158
|197
|Nonperforming loans not guaranteed by the SBA and
foreclosures
|$
|19,580
|$
|20,356
|$
|14,636
|$
|13,055
|$
|11,663
|Nonperforming loans and foreclosures, not guaranteed
by the SBA, to total assets
|0.46
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.34
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|16.01
|%
|16.68
|%
|17.10
|%
|17.88
|%
|17.49
|%
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|17.26
|17.92
|18.28
|18.93
|18.68
|Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|16.01
|16.68
|17.10
|17.88
|17.49
|Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)
|11.77
|12.34
|13.40
|13.21
|12.31
Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments.
(3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Three months ended March 31, 2019
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Federal funds sold and interest earning
balances in other banks
|$
|184,986
|$
|1,108
|2.40
|%
|$
|283,364
|$
|1,639
|2.35
|%
|Investment securities
|566,159
|4,116
|2.92
|461,339
|3,317
|2.92
|Loans held for sale
|839,724
|14,333
|6.85
|749,700
|12,583
|6.81
|Loans and leases held for investment (1)
|2,089,225
|35,581
|6.83
|1,922,280
|32,383
|6.83
|Total interest earning assets
|3,680,094
|55,138
|6.01
|3,416,683
|49,922
|5.93
|Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
|(35,124
|)
|(32,464
|)
|Non-interest earning assets
|474,706
|476,232
|Total assets
|$
|4,119,676
|$
|3,860,451
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing checking
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|169
|$
|—
|—
|%
|Savings
|989,512
|5,235
|2.12
|927,579
|4,786
|2.09
|Money market accounts
|85,982
|161
|0.75
|83,298
|108
|0.53
|Certificates of deposit
|2,452,159
|15,807
|2.59
|2,282,709
|14,423
|2.56
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,527,653
|21,203
|2.41
|3,293,755
|19,317
|2.38
|Other borrowings
|1,409
|—
|—
|1,464
|—
|—
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|3,529,062
|21,203
|2.41
|3,295,219
|19,317
|2.38
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|51,643
|46,822
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|26,580
|14,449
|Shareholders’ equity
|512,391
|503,961
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,119,676
|$
|3,860,451
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
|$
|33,935
|3.60
|%
|$
|30,605
|3.55
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.70
|3.63
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|104.28
|%
|103.69
|%
(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the three months ended
|2Q 2019
|1Q 2019
|4Q 2018
|3Q 2018
|2Q 2018
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|518,986
|$
|500,380
|$
|493,560
|$
|477,230
|$
|462,986
|Less:
|Goodwill
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other intangible assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,980
|Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)
|$
|518,986
|$
|500,380
|$
|493,560
|$
|477,230
|$
|459,006
|Shares outstanding (c)
|40,220,916
|40,175,079
|40,155,792
|40,140,417
|40,086,409
|Total assets
|$
|4,274,301
|$
|4,058,047
|$
|3,670,449
|$
|3,444,757
|$
|3,472,969
|Less:
|Goodwill
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other intangible assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,980
|Tangible assets (b)
|$
|4,274,301
|$
|4,058,047
|$
|3,670,449
|$
|3,444,757
|$
|3,468,989
|Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)
|12.14
|%
|12.33
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.85
|%
|13.23
|%
|Tangible book value per share (a/c)
|$
|12.90
|$
|12.45
|$
|12.29
|$
|11.89
|$
|11.45
|Efficiency ratio:
|Noninterest expense (d)
|$
|39,576
|$
|38,201
|$
|32,558
|$
|41,244
|$
|40,830
|Net interest income
|33,935
|30,605
|28,795
|27,724
|27,048
|Noninterest income
|14,701
|13,027
|18,065
|24,331
|30,613
|Less: gain on sale of securities
|—
|5
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted operating revenue (e)
|$
|48,636
|$
|43,627
|$
|46,860
|$
|52,055
|$
|57,661
|Efficiency ratio (d/e)
|81.37
|%
|87.56
|%
|69.48
|%
|79.23
|%
|70.81
|%
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|2Q 2019
|1Q 2019
|2Q 2018
|2Q 2019
|2Q 2018
|Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income
for non-routine income and expenses:
|Net income
|$
|4,935
|$
|2,372
|$
|14,253
|$
|7,307
|$
|26,706
|Gain on sale of aircraft
|—
|(357
|)
|—
|(357
|)
|—
|Stock based compensation expense for restricted
stock awards with an effective grant date of May
24, 2016, as discussed in Note 10 of our March
31, 2016 Form 10-Q
|357
|352
|357
|709
|709
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|602
|—
|—
|602
|—
|Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items *
|(230
|)
|1
|(86
|)
|(229
|)
|(170
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|5,664
|$
|2,368
|$
|14,524
|$
|8,032
|$
|27,245
|* Estimated at 24.0%
|Non-GAAP earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.68
|Diluted
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.66
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|40,196,662
|40,160,118
|40,027,336
|40,178,491
|39,977,336
|Diluted
|40,998,541
|40,921,823
|41,619,647
|40,960,283
|41,516,333
|Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported
to adjusted for non-routine income and expenses:
|Noninterest income, as reported
|$
|14,701
|$
|13,027
|$
|30,613
|$
|27,728
|$
|61,369
|Gain on sale of aircraft
|—
|(357
|)
|—
|(357
|)
|—
|Noninterest income, as adjusted
|$
|14,701
|$
|12,670
|$
|30,613
|$
|27,371
|$
|61,369
|Noninterest expense, as reported
|$
|39,576
|$
|38,201
|$
|40,830
|$
|77,777
|$
|78,902
|Stock based compensation expense
|(357
|)
|(352
|)
|(357
|)
|(709
|)
|(709
|)
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|(602
|)
|—
|—
|(602
|)
|—
|Noninterest expense, as adjusted
|$
|38,617
|$
|37,849
|$
|40,473
|$
|76,466
|$
|78,193
|Income before taxes, as reported
|$
|5,597
|$
|2,689
|$
|14,744
|$
|8,286
|$
|27,512
|Gain on sale of aircraft
|—
|(357
|)
|—
|(357
|)
|—
|Stock based compensation expense
|357
|352
|357
|709
|709
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|602
|—
|—
|602
|—
|Income before taxes, as adjusted
|$
|6,556
|$
|2,684
|$
|15,101
|$
|9,240
|$
|28,221
|Income tax expense, as reported
|$
|662
|$
|317
|$
|491
|$
|979
|$
|806
|Income tax effects and adjustments for non-recurring
income and expenses
|230
|(1
|)
|86
|229
|170
|Income tax expense, as adjusted
|$
|892
|$
|316
|$
|577
|$
|1,208
|$
|976
This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures previously shown. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.