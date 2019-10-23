Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported third quarter net earnings available to common shareholders of $3.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

“We continued to build franchise value through our portfolio of earning assets and exited the third quarter of 2019 with recurring revenue growth of 26% compared to the prior year. Supporting this recurring revenue trend, our loan and lease originations totaled $562 million for the third quarter, a 49% increase from a year ago. In addition to our core banking activities, we maintained our focus on changing the infrastructure of the financial industry to deliver more compelling products and services through technological innovation,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak.

Third Quarter 2019 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Dollars Percent Q2 2019 Net interest income and servicing revenues $ 44,362 $ 35,230 $ 9,132 26 % $ 40,998 Net income 3,895 14,252 (10,357 ) (73 ) 4,935 Diluted earnings per share 0.09 0.34 (0.25 ) (74 ) 0.12 Non-GAAP net income (1) 4,169 16,562 (12,393 ) (75 ) 5,664 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) 0.10 0.40 (0.30 ) (75 ) 0.14 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 562,259 $ 377,337 $ 184,922 49 % $ 525,088 % Fully funded 51.3 % 48.2 % n/a n/a 42.9 % Total loans and leases $ 3,345,048 $ 2,277,812 $ 1,067,236 47 % $ 3,083,310 Total assets 4,603,697 3,444,757 1,158,940 34 4,274,301 Total deposits 4,019,267 2,924,288 1,094,979 37 3,721,597

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases

At September 30, 2019, the total loan and lease portfolio of $3.35 billion increased 46.9% from its level at the end of the third quarter of 2018 and 8.5% from its level at June 30, 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, loans and leases held for investment increased $216.5 million, or 9.7%, to $2.44 billion while loans held for sale increased $45.3 million, or 5.3%, to $903.1 million. Loan and lease originations rose to $562.3 million during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $37.2 million, or 7.1%, from the second quarter of 2019, due to increased production across multiple industry verticals. Origination volumes also benefited from the ongoing selective hiring of experienced SBA lending generalists along with the ongoing diversification of lending activities. For the first nine months of 2019, total loan and lease originations reached $1.48 billion. The total loan and lease portfolio at September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, of $3.35 billion and $3.08 billion, respectively, was comprised of approximately 54.7% and 57.0% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Average loans and leases were $3.22 billion during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.93 billion during the second quarter of 2019.



Deposits

Total deposits increased by $297.7 million, or 8.0%, to $4.02 billion at September 30, 2019, from $3.72 billion at June 30, 2019, supporting the growing loan and lease portfolio. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2019 increased $302.4 million, or 8.6%, to $3.83 billion, compared to $3.53 billion for the second quarter of 2019. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average deposits was 83.1% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 81.8% for the second quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 rose to $37.5 million compared to $27.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year was driven by the significant growth in the combined held for sale and held for investment loan and lease portfolios reflecting the Company’s ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources. Another contributing factor was higher investment security holdings as the Company strives to strengthen its liquidity profile while improving the asset-liability repricing mix. The increase from the second quarter of 2019 arose from higher average balances in the loans and lease portfolio. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 increased four basis points to 3.74% versus 3.70% in the second quarter of 2019 as the increasing yields on interest earning assets outpaced the increase in the average cost of interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by $5.7 million, or 23.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and increased by $3.9 million, or 26.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The Company’s strategic decision to retain a greater portion of its loans to improve interest income with the consequent reduction in the level of loan sales and related gains was a major factor in the decline from the third quarter of 2018.

The Company’s net gains on sales of loans decreased to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $22.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 and increased from $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The volume of guaranteed loan sales in the third quarter of 2019 declined to $100.5 million compared to $298.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 and increased from $71.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. As mentioned above, the decline in loan sale volumes from the prior year is consistent with the Company’s strategic decision to build its recurring revenue streams by holding substantially more of its production on balance sheet. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $80.5 thousand per million sold in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from $71.8 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 and from $80.1 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales for the third quarter of 2019 was influenced by $1.5 million in fair value net losses in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments compared to $770 thousand in fair value net gains during the third quarter of 2018. Excluding fair value fluctuations in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments, the average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $95.0 thousand and $69.2 thousand per million sold in the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $93.7 thousand per million sold in the second quarter of 2019.

The net loss resulting from the revaluation of the servicing asset declined to $859 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, an improvement of $8.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 which was driven by improving market conditions, such as increased premiums, and increased by $456 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The flow-through loss from investments accounted for under the equity method totaled $2.4 million, $360 thousand, and $1.7 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2019, respectively. These changes reflect the Company’s pro-rata portion of operating results for certain strategic start-up investments.

Equity security investment net gains totaled $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $39 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 and $32 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the third quarter of 2019 was driven by observable fair market value changes in orderly transactions of underlying equity security instruments. The Company’s equity security portfolio is largely comprised of investments in strategic start-ups.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $42.7 million, an increase from $41.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 and from $39.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.

The $1.5 million, or 3.6% increase in noninterest expense from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services expense, and loan related expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased by $2.2 million to $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 due to the expansion of the workforce to support a variety of initiatives by the Company. Professional services expenses increased by $845 thousand from the third quarter of 2018 to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 principally due to expenses incurred in relation to the Company’s investment in Apiture and Canapi Advisors, LLC. Other loan origination and maintenance expenses increased by $1.8 million to $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 due principally to expenses associated with the repurchase of certain guaranteed loans in the portfolio during the third quarter of 2019 along with increases in the ongoing guarantee fees arising from holding a higher volume of loans on balance sheet. The increase in noninterest expense from the third quarter of 2018 was mitigated by decreases in FDIC insurance of $1.0 million due to lower required premiums combined with a one-time impairment expense in the third quarter of 2018 of $2.7 million on goodwill and other intangibles associated with the sale of Reltco, Inc.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the $3.2 million or 8.0% increase in noninterest expense was principally comprised of data processing expense which increased $1.1 million related largely to system development and other loan origination and maintenance expense which increased by $1.8 million as described above.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 increased from $526 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and decreased $46 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases, annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was 0.39% compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.57% for the third quarter of 2018.

Total nonperforming loans and leases increased to $80.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $65.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The unguaranteed exposure of nonperforming loans and leases increased slightly to $19.8 million, or 0.81% of total loans and leases held for investment, at September 30, 2019, compared to $18.4 million, or 0.82%, at June 30, 2019. For the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, the percentage of unguaranteed criticized and classified loans and leases, comprised of risk grades 5 through 8, to unguaranteed held for investment loans and leases was 6.62% and 5.27%, respectively.

Foreclosed assets decreased $342 thousand to $5.7 million at September 30, 2019, from $6.0 million at June 30, 2019. The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets decreased to $1.1 million at September 30, 2019, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2019.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $7.2 million compared to a negative provision of $243 thousand for the third quarter of 2018 and provision expense of $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense was largely the result of continued significant portfolio growth combined with increases in net charge-offs and criticized and classified loans and leases for the third quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $42.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $38.0 million at June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment was 1.76% and 1.71% at September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense was $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to an income tax benefit of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and income tax expense of $662 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate is influenced by the leasing of renewable energy assets which generate investment tax credits. The significant increase in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the preceding quarter is the result of forecasted changes, largely comprised of a reduction in the targeted solar panel leasing activity for the remainder of the year.

Shareholders’ Equity

During the third quarter of 2019, 624,716 shares of Class B common stock (non-voting) were converted to Class A common stock (voting) under a private sale. The conversion decreased the value of Class B common stock (non-voting) and increased the value of Class A common stock (voting) by $6.6 million.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss quarterly results at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning (October 24, 2019). Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to this discussion by calling (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 5573497. A live webcast of the conference call along with presentation materials referenced during the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year. A replay of the conference call will also be available until 5:00 p.m. ET October 31, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international).

CFO Commentary

Additional commentary on the quarter by Brett Caines, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is available at http://investor.liveoakbank.com in the supporting materials for the conference call.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company’s status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; a reduction in or the termination of the Company’s ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems; competition from other lenders; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company’s business; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company’s ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Banking Company. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that have a common focus of changing the banking industry by bringing efficiency and excellence to customers using technology and innovation.

Contacts:

Brett Caines | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.796.1645 & Micah Davis | CMO | Media Relations | 910.550.2255

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 55,939 $ 49,914 $ 44,966 $ 40,628 $ 37,724 Investment securities, taxable 4,001 4,116 3,317 2,558 2,528 Other interest earning assets 1,167 1,108 1,639 1,568 1,638 Total interest income 61,107 55,138 49,922 44,754 41,890 Interest expense Deposits 23,576 21,203 19,317 15,959 14,165 Borrowings — — — — 1 Total interest expense 23,576 21,203 19,317 15,959 14,166 Net interest income 37,531 33,935 30,605 28,795 27,724 Provision for (recovery of) loan and leases losses 7,160 3,463 2,742 6,822 (243 ) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 30,371 30,472 27,863 21,973 27,967 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 6,831 7,063 7,410 7,752 7,506 Loan servicing asset revaluation (859 ) (403 ) (2,246 ) (627 ) (9,380 ) Net gains on sales of loans 7,425 6,015 4,198 5,687 22,004 Equity method investments income (loss) (2,370 ) (1,736 ) (2,014 ) 1,011 (360 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 3,346 32 103 79 39 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 87 — 5 — — Lease income 2,361 2,369 2,325 2,244 2,194 Construction supervision fee income 360 386 779 323 578 Title insurance income — — — — 479 Other noninterest income 1,447 975 2,467 1,596 1,271 Total noninterest income 18,628 14,701 13,027 18,065 24,331 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,717 21,990 21,855 14,503 20,553 Travel expense 1,934 1,541 1,200 3,269 2,003 Professional services expense 2,073 1,621 2,182 1,233 1,228 Advertising and marketing expense 1,277 1,665 1,364 1,023 1,462 Occupancy expense 2,131 1,848 1,609 1,738 1,588 Data processing expense 3,072 1,947 2,399 2,606 3,661 Equipment expense 4,361 4,239 3,325 3,630 3,649 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,535 1,708 1,639 1,482 1,742 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — 602 — — — FDIC insurance 101 699 635 547 1,105 Title insurance closing services expense — — — — 114 Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — — — — 2,680 Other expense 1,536 1,716 1,993 2,527 1,459 Total noninterest expense 42,737 39,576 38,201 32,558 41,244 Income before taxes 6,262 5,597 2,689 7,480 11,054 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,367 662 317 (3,010 ) (3,198 ) Net income $ 3,895 $ 4,935 $ 2,372 $ 10,490 $ 14,252 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,240,740 40,196,662 40,160,118 40,148,115 40,119,561 Diluted 41,113,575 40,998,541 40,921,823 41,075,864 41,688,430

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 159,527 $ 115,292 $ 221,159 $ 316,823 $ 368,565 Federal funds sold 88,919 68,153 64,708 — — Certificates of deposit with other banks 7,250 7,250 7,250 7,250 750 Investment securities available-for-sale 570,795 576,275 569,739 380,490 374,284 Loans held for sale 903,095 857,837 772,481 687,393 646,475 Loans and leases held for investment 2,441,953 2,225,473 2,002,124 1,843,419 1,631,337 Allowance for loan and lease losses (42,944 ) (38,048 ) (35,111 ) (32,434 ) (26,797 ) Net loans and leases 2,399,009 2,187,425 1,967,013 1,810,985 1,604,540 Premises and equipment, net 280,942 281,126 271,810 262,524 263,861 Foreclosed assets 5,702 6,044 1,374 1,094 1,429 Servicing assets 37,583 41,687 44,324 47,641 49,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,890 1,996 2,136 — — Other assets 148,985 131,216 136,053 156,249 135,592 Total assets $ 4,603,697 $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 $ 3,444,757 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 56,373 $ 55,416 $ 53,843 $ 53,993 $ 48,622 Interest-bearing 3,962,894 3,666,181 3,474,562 3,095,590 2,875,666 Total deposits 4,019,267 3,721,597 3,528,405 3,149,583 2,924,288 Short term borrowings 1,295 1,345 1,393 1,441 — Long term borrowings 15 16 17 16 1,506 Operating lease liabilities 2,041 2,162 2,314 — — Other liabilities 52,860 30,195 25,538 25,849 41,733 Total liabilities 4,075,478 3,755,315 3,557,667 3,176,889 2,967,527 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 294,773 284,987 281,994 278,945 276,831 Class B common stock (non-voting) 42,553 49,168 49,168 49,168 49,168 Retained earnings 174,641 171,954 168,225 167,124 157,839 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 16,252 12,877 993 (1,677 ) (6,608 ) Total equity 528,219 518,986 500,380 493,560 477,230 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,603,697 $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 $ 3,444,757

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 150,819 $ 106,682 Investment securities, taxable 11,434 6,175 Other interest earning assets 3,914 5,032 Total interest income 166,167 117,889 Interest expense Deposits 64,096 38,510 Borrowings — 131 Total interest expense 64,096 38,641 Net interest income 102,071 79,248 Provision for loan and lease losses 13,365 6,236 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 88,706 73,012 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 21,304 21,369 Loan servicing asset revaluation (3,508 ) (18,138 ) Net gains on sales of loans 17,638 69,483 Equity method investments income (loss) (6,120 ) (1,397 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 3,481 134 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 92 — Lease income 7,055 5,722 Construction supervision fee income 1,525 1,954 Title insurance income — 2,775 Other noninterest income 4,889 3,798 Total noninterest income 46,356 85,700 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 66,562 62,908 Travel expense 4,675 5,887 Professional services expense 5,876 3,645 Advertising and marketing expense 4,306 4,992 Occupancy expense 5,588 5,327 Data processing expense 7,418 9,404 Equipment expense 11,925 10,094 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 6,882 4,485 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 602 — FDIC insurance 1,435 2,687 Title insurance closing services expense — 912 Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — 2,680 Other expense 5,245 7,125 Total noninterest expense 120,514 120,146 Income before taxes 14,548 38,566 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,346 (2,392 ) Net income $ 11,202 $ 40,958 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,199,468 40,025,265 Diluted 41,011,608 41,586,987

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Income Statement Data Net income $ 3,895 $ 4,935 $ 2,372 $ 10,490 $ 14,252 Per Common Share Net income, basic $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 Net income, diluted 0.09 0.12 0.06 0.26 0.34 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 13.12 12.90 12.45 12.29 11.89 Tangible book value (1) 13.12 12.90 12.45 12.29 11.89 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35 % 0.48 % 0.25 % 1.20 % 1.65 % Return on average equity (annualized) 2.94 3.85 1.88 8.64 12.08 Net interest margin 3.74 3.70 3.63 3.72 3.61 Efficiency ratio (1) 76.22 81.37 87.56 69.48 79.23 Noninterest income to total revenue 33.07 30.23 29.85 38.55 46.74 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 562,259 $ 525,088 $ 390,851 $ 498,987 $ 377,337 Guaranteed loans sold 100,498 71,934 62,940 104,646 298,073 Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans 80.51 80.12 61.30 59.83 71.81 Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2) 94.98 93.74 89.04 77.42 69.23 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced: Guaranteed 2,802,073 2,870,108 2,952,774 3,045,460 3,102,820 Unguaranteed 211,095 183,991 179,307 174,066 170,784 Total 3,013,168 3,054,099 3,132,081 3,219,526 3,273,604 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.76 % 1.71 % 1.75 % 1.76 % 1.64 % Net charge-offs $ 2,264 $ 526 $ 65 $ 1,185 $ 2,310 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.39 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.28 % 0.57 % Nonperforming loans and leases $ 80,757 $ 65,473 $ 70,692 $ 57,690 $ 52,709 Foreclosed assets 5,702 6,044 1,374 1,094 1,429 Nonperforming loans and leases (unguaranteed exposure) 19,817 18,352 20,186 14,488 12,897 Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure) 1,142 1,228 170 148 158 Nonperforming loans and leases not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures $ 20,959 $ 19,580 $ 20,356 $ 14,636 $ 13,055 Nonperforming loans and leases and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.40 % 0.38 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.22 % 15.94 % 16.68 % 17.10 % 17.88 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.47 17.19 17.92 18.28 18.93 Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.22 15.94 16.68 17.10 17.88 Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 11.12 11.77 12.34 13.40 13.21

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments.

(3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Federal funds sold and interest earning balances in other banks $ 205,342 $ 1,167 2.25 % $ 184,986 $ 1,108 2.40 % Investment securities 554,871 4,001 2.86 566,159 4,116 2.92 Loans held for sale 910,837 15,982 6.96 839,724 14,333 6.85 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 2,313,615 39,957 6.85 2,089,225 35,581 6.83 Total interest earning assets 3,984,665 61,107 6.08 3,680,094 55,138 6.01 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (37,995 ) (35,124 ) Non-interest earning assets 501,369 474,706 Total assets $ 4,448,039 $ 4,119,676 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing checking $ — $ — — % $ — $ — — % Savings 1,036,858 5,501 2.10 989,512 5,235 2.12 Money market accounts 91,813 179 0.77 85,982 161 0.75 Certificates of deposit 2,701,350 17,896 2.63 2,452,159 15,807 2.59 Total interest bearing deposits 3,830,021 23,576 2.44 3,527,653 21,203 2.41 Other borrowings 1,359 — — 1,409 — — Total interest bearing liabilities 3,831,380 23,576 2.44 3,529,062 21,203 2.41 Non-interest bearing deposits 51,781 51,643 Non-interest bearing liabilities 35,654 26,580 Shareholders’ equity 529,224 512,391 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,448,039 $ 4,119,676 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 37,531 3.64 % $ 33,935 3.60 % Net interest margin 3.74 3.70 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 104.00 % 104.28 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 Total shareholders’ equity $ 528,219 $ 518,986 $ 500,380 $ 493,560 $ 477,230 Less: Goodwill — — — — — Other intangible assets — — — — — Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 528,219 $ 518,986 $ 500,380 $ 493,560 $ 477,230 Shares outstanding (c) 40,272,908 40,220,916 40,175,079 40,155,792 40,140,417 Total assets $ 4,603,697 $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 $ 3,444,757 Less: Goodwill — — — — — Other intangible assets — — — — — Tangible assets (b) $ 4,603,697 $ 4,274,301 $ 4,058,047 $ 3,670,449 $ 3,444,757 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 11.47 % 12.14 % 12.33 % 13.45 % 13.85 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 13.12 $ 12.90 $ 12.45 $ 12.29 $ 11.89 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 42,737 $ 39,576 $ 38,201 $ 32,558 $ 41,244 Net interest income 37,531 33,935 30,605 28,795 27,724 Noninterest income 18,628 14,701 13,027 18,065 24,331 Less: gain on sale of securities 87 — 5 — — Adjusted operating revenue (e) $ 56,072 $ 48,636 $ 43,627 $ 46,860 $ 52,055 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 76.22 % 81.37 % 87.56 % 69.48 % 79.23 %

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2018 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income for non-routine income and expenses: Net income $ 3,895 $ 4,935 $ 14,252 $ 11,202 $ 40,958 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (357 ) — Stock based compensation expense for restricted stock awards with an effective grant date of May 24, 2016, as discussed in Note 10 of our March 31, 2016 Form 10-Q 360 357 360 1,069 1,069 Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — — 2,680 — 2,680 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — 602 — 602 — Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items* (86 ) (230 ) (730 ) (315 ) (900 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,169 $ 5,664 $ 16,562 $ 12,201 $ 43,807 * Estimated at 24.0% Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 0.30 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.40 $ 0.30 $ 1.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,240,740 40,196,662 40,119,561 40,199,468 40,025,265 Diluted 41,113,575 40,998,541 41,688,430 41,011,608 41,586,987 Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to adjusted for non-routine income and expenses: Noninterest income, as reported $ 18,628 $ 14,701 $ 24,331 $ 46,356 $ 85,700 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (357 ) — Noninterest income, as adjusted $ 18,628 $ 14,701 $ 24,331 $ 45,999 $ 85,700 Noninterest expense, as reported $ 42,737 $ 39,576 $ 41,244 $ 120,514 $ 120,146 Stock based compensation expense (360 ) (357 ) (360 ) (1,069 ) (1,069 ) Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — — (2,680 ) — (2,680 ) Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — (602 ) — (602 ) — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 42,377 $ 38,617 $ 38,204 $ 118,843 $ 116,397 Income before taxes, as reported $ 6,262 $ 5,597 $ 11,054 $ 14,548 $ 38,566 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (357 ) — Stock based compensation expense 360 357 360 1,069 1,069 Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net — — 2,680 — 2,680 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — 602 — 602 — Income before taxes, as adjusted $ 6,622 $ 6,556 $ 14,094 $ 15,862 $ 42,315 Income tax expense, as reported $ 2,367 $ 662 $ (3,198 ) $ 3,346 $ (2,392 ) Income tax effects and adjustments for non-recurring income and expenses 86 230 730 315 900 Income tax expense, as adjusted $ 2,453 $ 892 $ (2,468 ) $ 3,661 $ (1,492 )

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures previously shown. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.