Live Oak Bank Expands SBA General Lending Team to Deliver Financial Solutions for America’s Small Businesses

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, announces 10 accomplished lenders have joined the bank’s General Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team since the first half of 2022. The experienced lenders work with brokers, intermediaries, and individuals to support business acquisitions, partner buyouts and real estate purchases.

“We continue to build a phenomenal team of SBA lending experts who have deep market knowledge and broaden our reach across the country to get capital into the hands of America’s entrepreneurs,” said Huntley Garriott, president of Live Oak Bank. “This is an effort for Live Oak to deliver on its mission to be America’s small business bank and provide access to capital with our differentiated approach.”

Live Oak specializes in acquisition financing across all industries nationwide and has Preferred Lender Partner (PLP) status with the SBA. This enables Live Oak customers to obtain SBA loans without being subject to the potentially lengthy SBA approval process necessary for lenders that are not SBA Preferred Lenders.

Lenders hired in the first half of 2022 include:

  • Warren Baas based in Austin, TX
  • Blake Cranor based in Wilmington, NC
  • Kalen Foster based in San Diego, CA
  • Jerry Gauthier based in New Jersey
  • Megan Owens based in Alabama
  • Aaron Riutta based in Portland, OR
  • Addie Roberge based in Seattle, WA
  • Nathan Sahar based in San Francisco, CA
  • Kristen Spenceley based in Cincinnati, OH
  • John Thwing based in Minneapolis, MN

To learn more about Live Oak Bank and our services for small business financing, visit www.liveoakbank.com/sba-loan-experts.

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contact:
Claire Parker, SVP Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
claire.parker@liveoak.bank

