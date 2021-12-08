Breaking News
Live Oak Bank Named 2021 Greenwich CX Leader for Redefining Customer Interactions

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bank has been named a 2021 Greenwich CX Leader in the U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking category by Coalition Greenwich. The Greenwich CX awards recognize financial organizations that have excelled in three customer experience categories: customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and creating an environment that is easy for the customer to do business.

Coalition Greenwich, a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics, and insights to the financial services industry, announced the award on Oct. 12.

“Live Oak Bank’s mission is to be America’s small business bank and we are honored to be recognized for our deep dedication to our customers,” said Live Oak Bank Chief Marketing Officer Micah Davis. “From the beginning, one of our guiding principles has been to treat every customer like the only customer, and we strive every day to create an unparalleled banking experience for small business owners across our country who support our nation’s economy.”

With a combination of best-in-class technology, deep expertise and exceptional service, Live Oak aims to put the customer journey at the forefront of everything it does.

“Meaningful customer interactions were redefined in 2021. After a year like no other, banking is accelerating its evolution to meet new and heightened customer expectations,” said Jacqueline Vose, head of client experience and community banking at Coalition Greenwich. “Customers forced to utilize video calls and non-traditional channels found their banks rising to the challenge. The pandemic turbocharged digital adoption, but the months following highlighted the fact that digital banking is about more than scale—it’s also about offering a great experience.”

To learn more about Live Oak Bank, visit www.liveoakbank.com. 

About Live Oak Bank
Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak puts a groundbreaking spin on service and technology to redefine banking. Our products help customers buy, build and expand their business, and deposit products help grow their hard-earned money. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.  

Contact:
Claire Parker, SVP of Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
claire.parker@liveoak.bank 

