LAS VEGAS, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) (“Live Ventures”), a diversified holding company, announced that it is celebrating Precision Marshall’s 75 years in business. Based in Washington, PA, and founded in 1948, Precision Marshall was acquired by Live Ventures in 2020. Precision Marshall is a leading manufacturer of premium steel tools and specialty alloys primarily for the automotive, appliance, and aerospace and defense industries.

Precision Marshall manufactures pre-finished decarb-free tool and die steel. For 75 years, Precision Marshall has been known by steel distributors for its quick and accurate service and has led the industry with exemplary availability and value-added processing.

“Over the last 75 years, the success of our company has been ingrained not only in our business strategy but in the execution of our core values. Our core values include delivering higher value in the product and services that we provide than can be found in our competition. Our goal is to exceed product quality and customer service expectations every day. Our primary goal is to help our customers be successful. We have been able to accomplish our values because of our people. I want to thank our past and present employees, whose invaluable contributions have been the cornerstone of our success. With our people, values, and purpose continuing to guide us, our future will be bright,” said Thomas R. Sedlak, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Marshall.

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011 Jon Isaac, CEO and strategic investor, joined the Board of Directors of the company and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, entertainment, and financial services industries.

