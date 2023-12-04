NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on the Container shipping sector. This is part of the Capital Link Shipping Sector Webinar Series, which provides periodic updates on the main shipping sectors.

REGISTRATION

Online attendance is complimentary. Please click on the link below to register.

https://webinars.capitallink.com/2023/shipping2/

FEATURED PANELISTS

Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO – Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

Dr. Anastasios Aslidis, CFO – Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Mr. Thomas A. Lister, CCO & Head of ESG – Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL)

Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO – MPC Container Ships ASA (OSLO: MPCC)

MODERATED BY

Mr. Chris Robertson, Vice President, Airfreight & Surface Transportation & Shipping – Deutsche Bank

WEBINAR OVERVIEW

The discussion will focus on the latest market trends and dynamics in the container shipping sector, including supply and demand patterns, market fluctuations, geopolitics, and the anticipated impact of regulatory changes. The panelists will share their perspectives on the key drivers shaping the outlook of the container shipping sector.

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will last for a total of one hour and will consist of a 45-minute roundtable discussion among the moderator and the panelists followed by a 15-minute Q&A session replying to questions from participants.

Q&A – SUBMITTING QUESTIONS

Participants can submit questions to the panelists prior to or during the event through the Q&A feature on the event page, or they can email them to us at questions@capitallink.com .

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 TEUs and 10 under construction containerships aggregating 74,914 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our containerships fleet is chartered to many of the world’s largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. In addition to our containership fleet, we have recently entered into agreements to acquire 7 Capesize bulk carriers aggregating 1,231,071 DWT, out of which 4 have been delivered to us already. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls.

Danaos Corporation’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DAC”

For more information about Danaos Corporation, please visit www.danaos.com

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market.

Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 12 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,861 teu. After the delivery of seven feeder containership newbuildings in 2024, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 26 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 75,461 teu.

Euroseas shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “ESEA”

For more information about Euroseas Ltd., please visit www.euroseas.gr

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York stock Exchange in August 2008.

As of September 30, 2023, Global Ship Lease owned 68 containerships ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. 36 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

As of September 30, 2023, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.1 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.81 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.23 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.8 years.

Global Ship Lease shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GSL”

For more information about Global Ship Lease please visit www.globalshiplease.com

About MPC Container Ships

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code “MPCC”) is a leading container tonnage provider focusing on small to mid-size container ships. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. As of September 30, 2023, the Group’s fleet consisted of 65 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 138,302 TEU. Of these vessels, a total of nine were categorized as held for sale. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway.

MPC Container Ships ASA shares trade on the Oslo Exchange under the symbol “MPCC”

For more information about MPC Container Ships ASA, please visit www.mpc-container.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These webinars and presentations may contain “forward-looking statements.” Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

ORGANIZER – DISCLAIMER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON CAPITAL LINK’S WEBINARS AND PODCASTS PLEASE CONTACT:

NEW YORK

Mr. Nicolas Bornozis/Ms. Anny Zhu

Tel. +1 212 661 7566

Email: forum@capitallink.com