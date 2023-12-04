NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on the LNG shipping sector. This is part of the Capital Link Shipping Sector Webinar Series, which provides periodic updates on the main shipping sectors.

FEATURED PANELISTS

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO – Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ: CPLP)

Mr. Richard Tyrrell, CEO – Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO)

Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO – Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG)

MODERATED BY

Mr. Liam Burke, Managing Director – B. Riley Securities

WEBINAR OVERVIEW

The discussion will focus on the latest market trends and dynamics in the LNG shipping sector, including supply and demand patterns, market fluctuations, geopolitics, and the anticipated impact of regulatory changes. The panelists will share their perspectives on the key drivers shaping the outlook of the LNG shipping sector aiming to deliver an engaging conversation to gain insight into the LNG landscape.

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will last for a total of one hour and will consist of a 45-minute roundtable discussion among the moderator and the panelists followed by a 15-minute Q&A session replying to questions from participants.

Q&A – SUBMITTING QUESTIONS

Participants can submit questions to the panelists prior to or during the event through the Q&A feature on the event page, or they can email them to us at questions@capitallink.com .

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 22 vessels, including seven latest-generation LNG carrier vessels, 12 Neo-Panamax container vessels and three Panamax container vessels.

Capital Product Partners L.P. shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “CPLP”

For more information about the Partnership, please visit www.capitalpplp.com

About CoolCo

CoolCo is an LNG Carrier pure play with a balanced portfolio of short and longer-term charters, the cash flows from which form the basis of the Company’s quarterly dividend for common shareholders. In addition to the built-in and funded growth from two newbuilds scheduled to deliver in the second half of 2024, CoolCo’s strategy includes ongoing assessment of opportunities for vessel acquisitions and potential consolidation in a fragmented market segment. Through its in-house vessel management platform, CoolCo manages and operates its LNG transportation and infrastructure assets for a range of the world’s leading companies in addition to providing such services to third parties. CoolCo benefits from the scale and stature of Eastern Pacific Shipping and its affiliates, encompassing CoolCo’s largest shareholder and the owner of one of the world’s largest independent shipping fleets, which strengthen the Company’s strategic position with regard to shipyards, financial institutions, and access to dealflow. CoolCo supports the world’s decarbonization and energy security needs and has stated its intention to reduce its emissions by 10-15% through its LNGe upgrade program, as part of a fleet-wide improvement target of 35% between 2019 and 2030.

CoolCo shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CLCO”

For more information about CoolCo, please visit www.coolcoltd.com

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG designs, construct, own and operate marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas and the regasification, storage and offloading of LNG. As of September 30, 2023, Golar’s fleet consists of two FLNGs, the Hilli Episeyo (otherwise referred to as “FLNG Hilli”) and the Gimi, which is currently completing conversion and commencing commissioning into a FLNG and two LNG carriers, the Golar Arctic (undergoing scheduled drydocking) and the Gandria (classified as held for sale).

Golar LNG shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GLNG”

For more information about Golar LNG, please visit www.golarlng.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These webinars and presentations may contain “forward-looking statements.” Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

ORGANIZER – DISCLAIMER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com .

