LiveArea Teams With 3D Product Visualization & AR Leader Threekit

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and a business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Threekit, adding 3D product visuals and augmented reality (AR) for commerce to the agency’s customer experience portfolio.

Based on API technology, Threekit’s pioneering solutions enable companies to create shoppable, interactive 3D, photorealistic images, and augmented reality without photography. When shopping online, B2B and B2C buyers can see and interact with customized products they design and configure online in real-time.

Threekit highlights:

Visually configure complex products and solutions at scale.

See millions of potential product configurations in AR.

Navigate, spin, and inspect products online from every angle.

Boost shopper confidence and reduce product returns by enabling consumers to see photorealistic product images.

Create photorealistic images at scale for a fraction of the time and cost of traditional photography.

The solution is ideal for B2B and B2C enterprises that sell customizable goods such as apparel, consumer products, furniture, jewelry and watches, building materials, auto parts, technology and electronics, and more.

“We are excited about our status as a premier partner and the opportunity to integrate Threekit into the solutions we deliver with our strategic commerce platform partners, like Salesforce, SAP, Big Commerce, Magneto, and Commercetools,” said Peter Giersch, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at LiveArea.“Threekit is a great solution to help clients drive ROI within their digital businesses.”

Visual effects innovation

Founded by a Hollywood visual effects software innovator, Threekit is an industry-leading, end-to-end visualization solution that gives brands the ability to create immersive product experiences.

“For a company like LiveArea that’s raising the bar on customer experience and innovation, this technology is exciting. Threekit will help our clients bring their products to life online and can deliver more sales, greater satisfaction, and fewer returns,” said LiveArea Senior Vice President of Global Customer Experience and Innovation Barry Fiske.

“We are excited about our partnership with LiveArea,” said Marc Uible, Vice President of Marketing and Alliances. “It’s a great fit for both our brands and, more importantly, for clients we can serve jointly. When customers can engage products in 3D, augmented reality, and virtual photography, they are more confident and brand loyal — we’re thrilled to bring about a new standard in customer experience.”

About LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring the full potential of digital business to life, helping brands create meaningful and lasting customer connections. Fusing creativity, strategy, and technology, our services include NXT IntelligenceTM, product innovation, connected commerce, service design, performance marketing, and orchestrated services. We bring together world-class commerce technology, building and launching innovative products and services powered by data-driven insights to elevate customer relationships – online and in-store. We deliver B2B, B2C, and D2C solutions to clients in health and beauty, fashion and apparel, luxury, consumer packaged goods, retail stores, healthcare, and automotive. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

About Threekit

Threekit lets brands create amazing product visuals at a massive scale with interactive 3D, Virtual Photography, and Augmented Reality. Threekit works by marrying your product catalog with 3D artistry and technology. Discerning brands like TaylorMade, HP, Duluth Trading, and Ciroc use Threekit because it drives an increase in conversion, a reduction in photography costs, and a reduction in returns. Learn more at threekit.com.

