LiveArea  Wins Top Creative Awards for Client Work and Thought Leadership

Crocs™ Jibbitz™ Personalizer Video Earns Platinum Award and The Entertainer in the UK Takes Gold

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveArea , a global customer experience and commerce agency, and business unit of PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW), won top honors in multiple categories of the 2020 Hermes Creative Awards competition, including an award for work on the Crocs Jibbitz TM Personalizer designed and implemented by LiveArea. This international award recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in concepting, directing, designing, and producing media associated with digital communication.

In addition to a platinum award for a web video on Crocs’ digital customizer – an interactive tool attributed to an 18% increase in average order value – LiveArea won a gold award for The Entertainer website in the UK. Platinum awards were won for business-to-business thought leadership and a holiday readiness checklist to help brands with peak season readiness. An ebook exploring the future of fashion won a gold award.

“This recognition of the strategic and transformative work with our clients is an indicator of our client’s trust to help drive quantifiable results,” said Jim Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager, LiveArea. “At the same time, it is satisfying to see LiveArea thought leadership receive recognition on subjects that are top of mind to our clients.”

Earlier this year, LiveArea received two platinum and five gold AVA Digital Awards for the CrocsTM Jibbitz TM Personalizer along with a platinum award for the LiveArea website.

Other 2020 Hermes Creative Award winners include Dell Technologies, Fidelity Investments, Honeywell, PepsiCo, Stanford University, United Healthcare, and many more. This year there were more than 6,000 entries in the competition with only 15% winning platinum awards.

About the Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. The program is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and awards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

About LiveArea

LiveArea is a full-service, award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring together a broad portfolio of services for end-to-end solutions – from data-driven marketing and omni-channel experience design through technology selection and platform implementation, fulfillment, customer care, and orchestrated services, the next evolution of managed services. Clients cover a variety of verticals, including health and beauty; fashion and apparel; luxury; consumer packaged goods, retail; automotive; and business to business. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

