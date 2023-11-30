Venice, FL, USA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveCare, Inc. (OTC: LVCE), a leader in the telehealth industry, today proudly announced a significant milestone in its customer acquisition. Throughout November, the company has averaged approximately 30 new members each day, translating into a considerable boost in its customer base.

This remarkable growth has been fueled by LiveCare’s in-house, management-controlled customer acquisition program initiated on October 1, 2023. The program has led to an impressive 1400% increase in daily member sign-ups. Each in-house agent is rigorously trained with over 40 hours of specialized training to ensure compliance and success. This surge in membership, amounting to about 600 new members in a month, translates to an estimated $90,000 increase in monthly revenue, based on an average revenue of $150 per member. Annually, this signifies an addition of over $1 million in revenue, highlighting the robust trust and reliance placed on LiveCare’s telehealth services.

Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare, expressed his thoughts on this achievement, stating, “Witnessing this significant uptick in our daily member acquisitions is an incredible achievement for LiveCare. This success is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions. The positive response from the community is thrilling. With this growth, we are not just expanding our business; we have created a company that truly helps people. We are excited to continue enhancing our services to meet the evolving healthcare needs, particularly of the diabetic population.”

This consistent and strategic growth in membership underscores LiveCare’s effective approach in addressing the healthcare requirements of an expanding user base and solidifies its position as a pioneering force in the telehealth sector.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about LiveCare. Actual results may vary materially.

Contact Information: LIVECARE Phone: (800)-345-0491