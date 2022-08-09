LiveCare Health Engages Donohoe Advisory to Assist with Plans to Obtain Nasdaq Listing

Venice, FL, USA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveCare Inc. OTC:(LVCE), a fast-growing leader in the telehealth space, announces the engagement of Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC (“Donohoe”) for consulting and advisory services in connection with its potential up-listing to The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

LiveCare looks forward to the additional exposure and access to a wider base of retail and institutional investors in the United States and abroad by up-listing to Nasdaq. The successful up-listing of LiveCare’s common shares on Nasdaq is subject to the company’s satisfaction of all applicable initial listing criteria and approval by the exchange; as such, LiveCare can provide no assurance that it will ultimately list on Nasdaq.

CEO Max Rockwell stated, “A Nasdaq listing would provide LiveCare with a much higher profile and the potential for increased liquidity for our shareholders. We are very excited to have hired Donohoe to assist us in this endeavor.”

About Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC

Donohoe Advisory has assisted 1,000’s of companies to variously go public, get listed, stay listed, and structure financing and acquisition transactions to ensure compliance with the exchanges’ initial and continued listing requirements. Expertise in this field is the core of Donohoe Advisory. Formed in 2004 by David A. Donohoe, Jr., former Chief Counsel for the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Mr. Donohoe is joined by several other former stock exchange officials that on a combined basis have more than 130 years’ experience working with companies on exchange listing matters. Donohoe Advisory listed 73 companies on the Nasdaq/NYSE in 2021. Our qualifications are unmatched. For more information on Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC, please visit: www.donohoeadvisory.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

LIVECARE

(800)-345-0491