– Added 306K New Tesla Paid Members in First Five Months of FY2024 – a 30% Year-Over-Year Increase

– Added 684K New Paid Members Over the Past Year – a 40% Increase with ARPU of $3+ Per Month

– Total Members Increased to 3.26M Including 2.38M Paid Members*

– Raises Guidance to 800K – 825K New Paid Members* This Fiscal Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that it continues to break multiple membership records.

LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman, Robert Ellin, commented, “Since acquiring Slacker Radio just five years ago, annual revenue has more than tripled from $20M with a loss of $7M, to more than $60M and very significant EBITDA**. Our B-to-B partnerships, which includes being part of Tesla’s native connectivity app in nearly every new car sold, coupled with our consumer-friendly pricing model, has proven to be a winning combination.”

Mr. Ellin continued, “Given our B-to-B success with Tesla, TikTok, Samsung, Facebook and Verizon, we are aggressively expanding our sales and partnership team and expect to add multiple billion-dollar companies to the LiveOne family this year.”

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO ) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind.

Forward-Looking Statements

* Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

** About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we present Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as measures of our performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

We use Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of our operating segment. We believe that information about these non-GAAP financial measures assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.



Contribution Margin (Loss) is defined as Revenue less Cost of Sales. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other (income) expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and before (a) non-cash GAAP purchase accounting adjustments for certain deferred revenue and costs, (b) legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity, (c) employee severance payments and third party professional fees directly attributable to acquisition or corporate realignment activities, (d) certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at acquired companies prior to their purchase date and a one-time minimum guarantee to effectively terminate a live events distribution agreement post COVID-19, (e) depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment, if any), and (f) certain stock-based compensation expense. Management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our core operating results.

With respect to projected full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related charges and legal settlement reserves excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. We expect that the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

