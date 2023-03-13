LiveZone Breaks Over 1 Billion Engagements

Expands Distribution and Revenue of LiveZone Daily Starring Chelsea Briggs to Snapchat’s 363 Million Daily Active Users Worldwide

LiveZone Daily Amassed 20 Million Views and 1.5 Million Engagements on TikTok in Last 60 Days

Los Angeles, CA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that LiveZone Daily , LiveOne’s daily music and pop-culture news show, has joined Snapchat as a Discover Partner in order to expand its audience and reach to millions of younger entertainment-seeking fans. Earlier this month, LiveZone Daily kicked off its daily music news bites on Snapchat Discover to Snapchat’s 363 million daily active users.

LiveZone Daily is a social media spinoff from LiveOne’s LiveZone, which launched in 2018 as a livestreaming music news show reporting directly from music festivals around the world. The show provided exclusive live interviews with artists and real-time coverage from on-stage, backstage and out among the music fans, all livestreamed on LiveOne. From 2018-2022, LiveZone’s views soared to over 117 million, providing over 15 million views for multiple iHeart Festivals and over 77 million views for LiveOne-produced events, including Music Lives, Music Lives On and Social Gloves.

Launched on TikTok in 2022, LiveZone Daily has skyrocketed to well over 20 million views and over 1.5 million engagements in the last 60 days, with multiple videos garnering over 2-9 million views. Gaining over 280K followers in the past year, LiveZone Daily is one of the fastest growing music news shows on TikTok that features breaking music news, exclusive artist interviews, festival and awards show coverage, and 24/7 entertainment news updates.

The show’s on-camera host, Radio and TV personality and pop culture/lifestyle enthusiast Chelsea Briggs (Billboard, AMP Radio, HollywireTV) has made headlines over the last 11+ years interviewing hundreds of indie and major label artists, including Madonna, Dolly Parton, Billie Eilish, Adele, Alicia Keys, Pink, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Luke Bryan, Saweetie, Nickelback, just to name a few.

Snapchat reported having 107.9 million users in the US, making it the second-largest market after India, which has 144.4 million users. Briggs expressed excitement about expanding LiveZone Daily to Snapchat, stating, “This is an exciting step for LiveZone to branch out, and we are thrilled to join with Snapchat in helping us launch into a whole new stratosphere of viewers.”

All the music news you need, crammed into one handy place. The LiveZone crew digs deep into the biggest stories impacting the worlds of music and pop culture.

Snapchat began as a platform for private photo sharing but has since expanded to include video sharing, live video chatting, messaging, Bitmoji avatars, and “Stories” that can be shared with all followers. As of December 2022, Snapchat has 363 million daily active users, with the largest user base in India at 144.35 million and 107.9 million in the US. Snapchat has more female users than male, and users aged 18-24 make up the largest advertising audience. Snapchat’s global yearly revenue for 2021 was $3.3 billion, bringing the overall revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 to the same amount. The Discover section is exclusively used by brands and publishers, featuring content from Vice, Cosmopolitan, Daily Mail, ESPN, Tastemade, CNN, Buzzfeed, and more.

