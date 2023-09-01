LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that its subsidiary, PodcastOne (PODC), has secured multiple year contracts with its powerhouse executives, Chief Revenue Officer, Sue McNamara, and its Chief Content Officer, Eli Dvorkin.

Both executives have been major players in driving PodcastOne’s ad revenue and bringing winning talent to the network.

“We are thrilled to solidify our continued partnerships with Sue McNamara and Eli Dvorkin,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-founder of PodcastOne. “Their remarkable contributions, both as individuals and as a cohesive team, have been invaluable for our company. With their visionary leadership, we eagerly anticipate the exciting journey that lies ahead, as we expand our sales team to meet the demands of our rapidly growing portfolio of multimillion-dollar and award-winning podcasts, featuring hits like I’ve Had It, The Fighter and The Kid, When Reality Hits with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, The Schaub Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, and many others.”

About Sue McNamara

An accomplished 20-year Sales Executive, as SVP at CBS Radio under Mel Karmazin, McNamara generated a 200%+ increase in revenue to over $100 million annually. At Interep, she led ad sales for The Howard Stern Show among others and drove revenue from $100 million to $500 million for Infinity Broadcasting. Additionally, McNamara was named one of Radio Ink’s “Most Influential Women in Radio” six years in a row and listed among the Top 1% of America’s Most Honored Professionals.

About Eli Dvorkin

Eli Dvorkin is an award-winning veteran of over a decade in the podcasting industry earning numerous accolades for his contributions. Recognized as one of Podcast Magazine’s “Top 40 Under 40,” Dvorkin’s impressive career includes serving as a top executive under the leadership of Norm Pattiz at WestwoodOne, where he played a pivotal role in the launch of PodcastOne as a founding member. With a consistent track record of producing chart-topping shows on Apple Podcasts and earning industry awards, Dvorkin stands as a leader in the podcasting world.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, PodcastOne amasses more than 2.1 billion downloads per year with 350+ podcast episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including talent such as Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, The LadyGang, I’ve Had It, and A&E’s Cold Case Files. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne’s owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTVs, and Tesla. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Norm Pattiz, the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One, and co-founded by Kit Gray, who was one of the early strategists in developing a monetary strategy for the podcast industry.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners. Nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne’s Slacker Radio (that now includes PodcastOne) which is paid by Tesla. As of July 31, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 3.2 million, including over 2.3 million paid members*. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries include PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and LiveXLive, and the Company’s other majority-owned subsidiaries are Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

