LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased LivePerson securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

LivePerson, Inc. announced its Q4 and full year 2022 earnings after the market closed on March 15, 2023. The announcement disclosed that control deficiencies were identified in connection with the Company’s review of certain transactions related to its subsidiary WildHealth, which was acquired in February 2022. Earlier, on February 28, 2023, LivePerson had announced a delay in finalizing Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, citing the need for additional review and testing of revenue recognition with respect to a recently discontinued WildHealth program, and to complete its in-process review of internal controls and procedures. As a result, LivePerson’s shares experienced a sharp drop in after-hours trading on March 15, 2023, followed by a more than 55% plunge in intraday trading when the market opened on March 16, 2023.

