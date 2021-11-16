LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Acquires Trudant Financial Executive Services Expanding its Outreach to Small and Medium Size Businesses and Appoints Grant Edwards as Chief Financial Officer

Adds business services company to its portfolio to address staffing challenges facing small and medium size businesses

Edwards brings over 20 years of financial reporting and corporate controller experience to the Company as it pursues strategic acquisitions and gains business momentum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a land and community development company, today announced it acquired Atlanta-based Trudant Financial Executive Services (“Trudant”) expanding on its effort to solve today’s leading problems affecting small and medium size businesses. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. also appointed Grant Edwards as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “As a land and community development company, we know we must do more than just build places to live, we must build lives. Trudant advances this aim by offering solutions to address the challenges related to staff shortages and the rising cost of executive talent. Trudant is expected to add significant revenue and EBITDA to LiveToBeHappy in 2022 and it will also serve as a base for all our companies to expand into the Atlanta area. Additionally, we are thrilled that Grant Edwards will be joining our leadership team full-time as our CFO. In addition to his responsibilities as CFO, Grant will lead Trudant as its Managing Director.”

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc. added, “I am excited to join the LiveToBeHappy management team as the Chief Financial Officer and lead our finance team as we complete the process to uplist on the OTCQB.” Edwards continued, “Everywhere you look small and medium size businesses are facing major challenges. With staffing shortages, supply chain issues, inflation, and increasingly complex regulation, it is nearly impossible to compete against large scale businesses for executive talent. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Trudant as we expand our reach to small and medium business while providing significant corporate overhead efficiencies.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Edwards will be leading the Company’s finance, treasury, human resources, and investor relations activities. He will be establishing a shared services center to support the operations of LTBH, Trudant and LTBH’s other investments. The shared services center is expected to be in Atlanta and will employ approximately 50 people over the next 3 years.

Grant has over 20 years of financial reporting and corporate controller experience and holds his CPA in both North Carolina and Georgia. He has also served in various roles SEC reporting roles at NYSE and NASDAQ listed companies. He received his Master of Science in Accounting from East Carolina University.

About Trudant Financial Executive Services, Inc.

Trudant Financial Executive Services, Inc. (“Trudant”) is an executive consultancy and retained employee services company, based in Atlanta, GA. Trudant will be a wholly owned subsidiary within the LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Technology Platform and is expected to bring 50 jobs to the Atlanta area within the next three years. www.trudantservices.com

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

