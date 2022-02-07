LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Appoints Shaun Fuller to Lead its Technology Team and Promotes Lloyd Kurth to Chief Software Architect for PostBidShip

Strengthens leadership team as the Company pursues its business transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them, today announced that it has appointed Shaun Fuller to lead its Technology Team, effective immediately, replacing Mike Murphy. In addition, the Company promoted Lloyd Kurth to Chief Software Architect for PostBidShip from his previous role as Lead Developer.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, commented, “We are thrilled to have Shaun Fuller lead our technology team. Shaun has been working in various capacities in support of the Company for several years and has been an integral part of its website design and development. In his new role, Shaun will be responsible for implementing our cyber-security initiatives while continuing to advance our investment in SoKu, a social media app that connects users with their neighbors. His expertise will be vital as we take Growing Together Academy into the Metaverse, where it can become an alternative to traditional schooling.”

Cox concluded, “We are also pleased to promote Lloyd, who has been the Lead Developer of PostBidShip for the last several years, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the advancement of its technology and customer support. Lloyd will help us finalize the launch of hardhatfreight.com using PostBidShip’s technology. We remain committed to the success of this vital supply chain technology and are confident that today’s appointments will contribute to the execution of our long-term business plan as we complete our remaining acquisitions and look to the future.”

Shaun Fuller Background

Mr. Fuller has 12 years of experience developing full-stack SaaS solutions and mobile apps. Fuller is currently the lead developer and President of Soku, a LiveToBeHappy technology company. He is the Founder and Director of Development at Lynx Creative and we are thrilled he will provide direction and consultation to our technology team as well. Fuller previously worked as an enterprise developer at Microsoft working on custom software solutions. Fuller received a BS in computer science at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Lloyd Kurth Background

Mr. Kurth has 30 years of experience in leading edge software development and management. Most recently he was the Senior Solution Architect at PostBidShip, a subsidiary of LiveToBeHappy. Previously Kurth was a principal at Agile Pursuit, a software design and development consulting company. Kurth’s experience also includes senior positions with Zovio, Delivery IT, and EPIC Research & Diagnostics. Kurth received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Kansas State University.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. With these statements, there is no assurance that the acquisitions under letter of intent will close. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, or changes in assumptions, except as required by law.

