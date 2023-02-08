LiveWire Ergogenics Inc Estrella River Farms

Anaheim, CA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, leasing, branding, and licensing special purpose real estate properties and operations conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown specialty cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, today announces that it has added additional dispensaries to its California distribution network for its “Estrella Weedery” co-branded products.

Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, states, “The first two waves of our specialty “Estrella Weedery” branded products, produced at Estrella River Farms, the “Phire” Live Resin vape cartridges, the “Halfsies” Concentrates have been delivered for statewide business-to-business and direct-to-consumer distribution throughout California. The products have been very well received, and based on the strong initial response, we expanded our network of distributors and dispensaries by a large number of additional California dispensaries, all now offering a range of Estrella River Farms-grown products to its valued customers. To support this expansion, we are taking an aggressive approach to increase brand awareness and expand distribution further while carefully navigating the developments in the California cannabis market.”

Estrella River Farms, Livewire’s elite exclusive growing operation in the wine country of Paso Robles, collaborated with top-rated Phire Labs to produce the organic-style high-quality vape cartridge of Live Resin for consumers demanding only the best. Experience unrivaled naturally occurring terpene profiles exclusive to the unique microclimate and sun-grown cultivation at our Estrella Ranch.

The “Halfsies” premium cannabis concentrate, the brainchild of our partners at Cannavision Labs, is made with a blend of half Live Resin derived from plants cultivated at Estrella Ranch, processed with hydrocarbons, and Live Rosin processed with ice, water, heat, and high pressure. It is a unique combination that creates a one-of-a-kind concentrate bursting with flavor and potency.

The Livewire Estate Grown Weedery

Estrella Ranch is a historic ranch property in Paso Robles, the center of California wine country. Through its subsidiary Estrella Ranch Partners, the Company has transformed this stunning property into the world’s first “Estate Grown Weedery™,” with three acres of high-end, organic sun-grown cannabis products, eventually meant to become the ultimate Cannabis tourist and education destination. Estrella Ranch is the central hub for all Livewire operations in California and shares valuable resources as needed with Livewire’s subsidiary Makana Ola Ranch in Humboldt, California. Makana Ola Farms is a 40-acre property with a 10,000 sqft cultivation area located in the heart of Humboldt County in Northern California, the birthplace of California’s cannabis cultivation. Makana Ola is a well-guarded secret of unique marijuana horticulture with a long tradition of quietly growing amongst the giant redwoods. The Livewire “Estate Grown Weedery” cultivation process focuses on the cost-effective production of the best quality organic-style cannabis in California while generating the smallest possible carbon footprint and using as few of California’s energy resources as possible. Visit https://estrellariverfarms.com.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant facilities to produce cannabis-based products for statewide distribution in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based specialty products and services to create the high-quality “Estrella Estate Grown Weedery™” brand, cultivated by its subsidiary/affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners, Estrella River Farms, and Makana Ola. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the Company’s future performance. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company’s Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS, INC

