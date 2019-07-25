Livongo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Breaking News
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Livongo Health, Inc. (Livongo) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,687,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $28.00 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $355.2 million. In addition, Livongo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,903,050 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “LVGO” on July 25, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on July 29, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Jaffray & Co. and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as lead co-managers, and Canaccord Genuity LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus relating to the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

Media and Investor Contact:

John Hallock
[email protected]
617-615-7712

