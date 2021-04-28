Lixte Biotechnology to Discuss Pipeline of Clinical Investigations for Four Cancer Targets at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference Being Held May 13-14

Breaking News
  • Lixte’s pipeline includes three clinical studies and one pharmacology study of lead drug candidate LB-100

EAST SETAUKET, NY, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, will participate in the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held May 13-14, 2021. Lixte will be presenting on Thursday, May 13, 1:00-1:20 pm Eastern Time. Investors may register and consult the conference agenda by visiting the event website.

John S. Kovach, M.D., Lixte founder and chief executive officer, commented, “Our lead drug candidate, LB-100, is currently being studied in clinical investigations targeting some of the most aggressive cancers. If the improvement of standard treatments for diverse cancers seen in multiple preclinical studies of by LB-100 is documented in the clinic, this first-in-class compound will be an important advance in cancer therapy.”

Lixte’s LB-100 clinical targets are myelodysplastic (MDS) syndromes, advanced soft tissue sarcomas (ASTS), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The total market for these cancer targets exceeds $5 billion.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many cancers and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Much cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at dose levels associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. Lixte’s LB-100 lead compound. No competitors using this approach are known to Lixte. Additional information on Lixte and its research activities is available at www.lixte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future product demand, supply, manufacturing, costs, marketing and pricing factors are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential(ly),” “continue,” “forecast,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Lixte Contact:
[email protected]
General Phone: (631) 830-7092
Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533

