Lixte Biotechnology to Present Key Advantages of Novel Cancer Drug Candidate LB-100 at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on May 20

EAST SETAUKET, NY, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, will participate in the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Microcap Conference being held May 19-20, 2021. Lixte Founder and CEO John S. Kovach, M.D. will present on Thursday, May 20 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Investors may attend Lixte’s virtual presentation by visiting the conference registration webpage.

“During my presentation at the Sidoti conference, I will focus on the key advantages of our lead compound LB-100,” said Dr. Kovach. “At present we are not aware of any clinical competition for LB-100, and we benefit from a broad, high-value IP asset portfolio. The potential market value for our product is very large as many preclinical studies by outstanding independent investigators indicate that LB-100 appears to enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy.”

Lixte’s product pipeline presently includes three clinical studies and one pharmacology study of LB-100 for four of the most aggressive cancers: myelodysplastic (MDS) syndromes, advanced soft tissue sarcomas (ASTS), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The total market for these cancer targets exceeds $5 billion.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. lixte.com

