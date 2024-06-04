EXCLUSIVE: House GOP investigators are looking for more of former Rep. Liz Cheney’s communications with ex-Trump administration staffers as they continue to probe the work of the now-defunct House select committee on Jan. 6.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., who chairs the House Committee on Administration’s oversight subcommittee, sent a letter to Alyssa Farah Griffin on Tuesday seeking records of her exchanges with Cheney, R-Wyo., as well as Cassidy Hutchinso
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Incoming left-wing Mexican president could be ‘bad news’ for US on border crisis: expert - June 4, 2024
- Biden expected to announce border actions as political heat intensifies ahead of November election - June 4, 2024
- Liz Cheney communications with ex-Trump aide sought in House GOP Jan 6 committee probe - June 4, 2024