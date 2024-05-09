Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has found common ground with former President Trump, who she previously voted to impeach, as they both oppose President Biden’s latest move in Israel.
On Wednesday, the anti-Trump Republican said withholding aid from America’s closest ally in the Middle East “wrong and dangerous.” The comment came just hours apart from Trump tweeting that Biden was helping the Hamas terror group and “taking the side of these terrorists.”
