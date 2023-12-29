Ousted prime minister allowed a resignation honours list despite lasting just 49 days in Downing StreetOusted prime minister Liz Truss has been allowed to confer a host of honours and three new peerages – including for one of the architects of Brexit, for a Tory donor and for her former deputy chief of staff.Truss was granted a “resignation honours” list by Rishi Sunak, despite having to resign from No 10 after only 49 days because of turmoil in the financial markets caused by her chancellor’s mini-budget. Continue reading…

