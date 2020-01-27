R&B singer Lizzo kicked off the Grammy Awards show on Sunday, dedicating the night to basketball star Kobe Bryant, whose death in a helicopter accident earlier in the day threw a cloud over music’s biggest night.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Lizzo takes three Grammys as show dedicated to Kobe Bryant - January 26, 2020
- Mongolia shuts universities, border crossings to halt virus spread - January 26, 2020
- Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles - January 26, 2020