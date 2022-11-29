CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation today announced its 2nd annual ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ charitable program commencing on Giving Tuesday, November 29, 2022, running through Monday, December 5, 2022. LKQ has doubled its contribution from last year, committing to donate a total of $1 million to the following philanthropic organizations:

American Cancer Society

ASE Education Foundation

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Doctors Without Borders

Folds of Honor

Marine Toys for Tots

Nova Ukraine

One Tree Planted

The Ocean Cleanup

World Central Kitchen

“I am proud to kick off our second annual ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ program that engages all of our stakeholders globally and gives them a voice in determining how LKQ charitable donations are allocated,” said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At LKQ, we are proud to support national and international charitable organizations who help our communities throughout the world as part of our broader community engagement efforts.”

As part of this program, each of the ten organizations will receive an initial $50,000 donation, with the allocation of the remaining $500,000 in funds to be determined based on votes from LKQ employees, customers, investors, and other stakeholders. The Company expects all donations to be paid by January 2023.

To participate in the LKQ Cares Holiday Vote program and submit your vote, please visit: https://forms.office.com/r/ncNXEhAig1

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

