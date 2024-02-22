Fourth quarter 2023 revenue of $3.5 billion (a 16.6% increase compared to the same period of 2022); annual revenue of $13.9 billion (an 8.4% increase compared to 2022)

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. “The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a successful year for LKQ. I am proud of how the entire team worked through challenging macroeconomic conditions, persistent inflation and declining commodity prices to deliver solid organic revenue growth, year over year improvement in Segment EBITDA, and strong cash flow generation. I look forward to collaborating with Justin Jude, my successor as Chief Executive Officer, over the coming months to continue enhancing LKQ’s industry leading business,” stated Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Operational excellence will remain at the forefront in 2024 as we look to drive organic revenue growth, productivity, strong margins and excellent free cash flow,” said Justin Jude, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.5 billion, an increase of 16.6% compared to $3.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, parts and services organic revenue increased 2.8% (3.4% on a per day basis), foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 2.7% and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 13.1% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 18.7%. Other revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 fell 16.4% primarily due to weaker precious metals prices relative to the same period in 2022.

Net income2 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $184 million compared to $193 million for the same period of 2022. Diluted earnings per share2 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.69 compared to $0.72 for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 4.2%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1,2 in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $226 million compared to $209 million for the same period of 2022, an increase of 7.9%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 was $0.84 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.78 for the same period of 2022, an increase of 8.0%.

Revenue for the full year of 2023 was $13.9 billion, an increase of 8.4% compared to $12.8 billion for the full year of 2022. For the full year of 2023, parts and services organic revenue increased 4.7% (5.1% on a per day basis), foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 0.9% and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 4.8% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 10.4%. Other revenue for the full year of 2023 fell 19.6% primarily due to weaker commodity prices relative to 2022.

Net income2 for the full year of 2023 was $0.94 billion compared to $1.14 billion for the same period of 2022. Diluted earnings per share2 for the full year of 2023 was $3.51 compared to $4.11 for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 14.6%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1,2 for the full year of 2023 was $1.03 billion compared to $1.07 billion for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 4.0%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 was $3.83 for the full year of 2023 compared to $3.85 for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 0.5%.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow1 were $1.4 billion and $1.0 billion, respectively, for the full year of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the balance sheet reflected total debt of $4.3 billion and total leverage, as defined in our credit facility, was 2.3x EBITDA.

Stock Repurchase and Dividend Programs

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company invested $30 million to repurchase 0.7 million shares of its common stock. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company invested $35 million to repurchase 0.8 million shares of its common stock. Since initiating the stock repurchase program in late October 2018, the Company has repurchased approximately 56 million shares for a total of $2.4 billion through December 31, 2023.

On February 20, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, payable on March 28, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2024.

Other Events

In October 2023, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell GSF Car Parts Limited. The sale was completed on October 25, 2023.

Uni-Select integration is ongoing with roughly half of the FinishMaster locations converted or consolidated into LKQ locations to date and the remainder scheduled for completion by the end of the first quarter. Mr. Jude commented, “Our Wholesale – North America team’s agility and integration experience has the Uni-Select plan ahead of schedule, and we are confident in our ability to exceed the $55 million of synergies previously disclosed.”

On November 27, 2023, the Company announced that the Board unanimously selected Justin Jude to succeed Dominick Zarcone as LKQ’s next President and CEO. In the interim, the Board has appointed Mr. Jude to serve as LKQ’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from January 1, 2024 until he officially succeeds Mr. Zarcone on July 1, 2024.

2024 Outlook

Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Our annual guidance reflects our emphasis on profitable revenue growth and free cash flow generation. We expect organic revenue growth from each of our operating segments. We also believe that in 2024, our margin enhancement initiatives will boost profitability, including a return to double digit Europe Segment EBITDA margins.”

For 2024, management is anticipating the following outlook:

2024 Full Year Outlook Organic revenue growth for parts and services 3.5% to 5.5% Diluted EPS2 $3.43 to $3.73 Adjusted diluted EPS1,2 $3.90 to $4.20 Operating cash flow $1.35 billion Free cash flow1 $1.0 billion Free cash flow conversion of Adjusted EBITDA1 50% to 60%

Our outlook for the full year 2024 is based on current conditions and recent trends, and assumes a global effective tax rate of 26.8%, the prices of scrap and precious metals hold near the December average, and no further deterioration due to the Ukraine/Russia conflict. We have applied foreign currency exchange rates near recent average levels, including $1.09, $1.27 and $0.74 for the euro, pound sterling and Canadian dollar, respectively, for the year. Changes in these conditions may impact our ability to achieve the estimates. Adjusted figures exclude (to the extent applicable) the impact of restructuring and transaction related expenses; amortization expense related to acquired intangibles; excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments; losses on debt extinguishment; impairment charges; direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, and gains and losses related to acquisitions or divestitures (including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains (and management’s presentation on the related investor conference call will refer to) non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

__________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the table accompanying this release that reconciles the actual or forecasted U.S. GAAP measure to the actual or forecasted adjusted measure, which is non-GAAP.

(2) References in this release to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % of Revenue (2) % of Revenue (2) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 3,501 100.0 % $ 3,001 100.0 % $ 500 16.6 % Cost of goods sold 2,102 60.0 % 1,778 59.2 % 324 18.2 % Gross margin 1,399 40.0 % 1,223 40.8 % 176 14.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,022 29.1 % 861 28.7 % 161 18.7 % Restructuring and transaction related expenses 12 0.4 % 10 0.4 % 2 20.0 % Depreciation and amortization 88 2.5 % 59 2.0 % 29 49.2 % Operating income 277 7.9 % 293 9.8 % (16 ) (5.5 )% Other expense (income): Interest expense 64 1.8 % 27 0.9 % 37 n/m Interest income and other income, net (9 ) (0.2 )% (6 ) (0.2 )% (3 ) 50.0 % Total other expense, net 55 1.6 % 21 0.7 % 34 n/m Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 222 6.3 % 272 9.1 % (50 ) (18.4 )% Provision for income taxes 43 1.2 % 81 2.7 % (38 ) (46.9 )% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 6 0.2 % 3 0.1 % 3 n/m Income from continuing operations 185 5.3 % 194 6.5 % (9 ) (4.6 )% Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (7 ) (0.2 )% 1 — % (8 ) n/m Net income 178 5.1 % 195 6.5 % (17 ) (8.7 )% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 — % 1 — % — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 177 5.0 % $ 194 6.5 % $ (17 ) (8.8 )% Basic earnings per share: (1) Income from continuing operations $ 0.69 $ 0.73 $ (0.04 ) (5.5 )% Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) n/m Net income 0.66 0.73 (0.07 ) (9.6 )% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.66 $ 0.72 $ (0.06 ) (8.3 )% Diluted earnings per share: (1) Income from continuing operations $ 0.69 $ 0.72 $ (0.03 ) (4.2 )% Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) n/m Net income 0.66 0.72 (0.06 ) (8.3 )% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.66 $ 0.72 $ (0.06 ) (8.3 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 267.6 267.8 (0.2 ) (0.1 )% Diluted 268.1 268.7 (0.6 ) (0.2 )% (1) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.









LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % of Revenue (4) % of Revenue (4) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 13,866 100.0 % $ 12,794 100.0 % $ 1,072 8.4 % Cost of goods sold 8,291 59.8 % 7,571 59.2 % 720 9.5 % Gross margin 5,575 40.2 % 5,223 40.8 % 352 6.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,870 27.9 % 3,544 27.7 % 326 9.2 % Restructuring and transaction related expenses 65 0.5 % 20 0.2 % 45 n/m Gain on disposal of businesses (1) — — % (159 ) (1.2 )% 159 n/m Depreciation and amortization 283 2.0 % 237 1.8 % 46 19.4 % Operating income 1,357 9.8 % 1,581 12.4 % (224 ) (14.2 )% Other expense (income): Interest expense 214 1.5 % 78 0.6 % 136 n/m Loss on debt extinguishment 1 — % — — % 1 n/m Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (2) (49 ) (0.4 )% — — % (49 ) n/m Interest income and other income, net (44 ) (0.3 )% (15 ) (0.1 )% (29 ) n/m Total other expense, net 122 0.9 % 63 0.5 % 59 93.7 % Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 1,235 8.9 % 1,518 11.9 % (283 ) (18.6 )% Provision for income taxes 306 2.2 % 385 3.0 % (79 ) (20.5 )% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 15 0.1 % 11 0.1 % 4 36.4 % Income from continuing operations 944 6.8 % 1,144 8.9 % (200 ) (17.5 )% Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (6 ) — % 6 — % (12 ) n/m Net income 938 6.8 % 1,150 9.0 % (212 ) (18.4 )% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 2 — % 1 — % 1 n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 936 6.7 % $ 1,149 9.0 % $ (213 ) (18.5 )% Basic earnings per share: (3) Income from continuing operations $ 3.53 $ 4.13 $ (0.60 ) (14.5 )% Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.04 ) n/m Net income 3.51 4.15 (0.64 ) (15.4 )% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.01 0.01 — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 3.50 $ 4.15 $ (0.65 ) (15.7 )% Diluted earnings per share: (3) Income from continuing operations $ 3.52 $ 4.12 $ (0.60 ) (14.6 )% Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.04 ) n/m Net income 3.50 4.14 (0.64 ) (15.5 )% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 0.01 0.01 — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 3.49 $ 4.13 $ (0.64 ) (15.5 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 267.6 277.1 (9.5 ) (3.4 )% Diluted 268.3 278.0 (9.7 ) (3.5 )% (1) Primarily related to the sale of PGW Auto Glass (“PGW”). (2) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition. (3) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (4) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.









LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 299 $ 278 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 1,165 998 Inventories 3,121 2,752 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 283 230 Total current assets 4,868 4,258 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,516 1,236 Operating lease assets, net 1,336 1,227 Goodwill 5,600 4,319 Other intangibles, net 1,313 653 Equity method investments 159 141 Other noncurrent assets 287 204 Total assets $ 15,079 $ 12,038 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,648 $ 1,339 Accrued expenses: Accrued payroll-related liabilities 260 218 Refund liability 132 109 Other accrued expenses 309 294 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 224 188 Current portion of long-term obligations 596 34 Other current liabilities 149 89 Total current liabilities 3,318 2,271 Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,163 1,091 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 3,655 2,622 Deferred income taxes 448 280 Other noncurrent liabilities 314 283 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 24 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 323.1 shares issued and 267.2 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023; 322.4 shares issued and 267.3 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,538 1,506 Retained earnings 7,290 6,656 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (240 ) (323 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 55.9 shares at December 31, 2023 and 55.1 shares at December 31, 2022 (2,424 ) (2,389 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 6,167 5,453 Noncontrolling interest 14 14 Total stockholders’ equity 6,181 5,467 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,079 $ 12,038





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 938 $ 1,150 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 319 264 Gain on disposal of businesses — (159 ) Stock-based compensation expense 40 38 Loss on debt extinguishment 1 — Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (49 ) — Deferred income taxes 13 6 Other 17 (14 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables 5 (16 ) Inventories 71 (342 ) Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable (12 ) 33 Accounts payable (5 ) 269 Other operating assets and liabilities 18 21 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,356 1,250 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (358 ) (222 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 11 9 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,225 ) (4 ) Proceeds from disposals of businesses 110 399 Proceeds from settlement of foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related 49 — Other investing activities, net (29 ) (10 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,442 ) 172 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Debt issuance costs (33 ) — Proceeds from issuance of U.S. Notes (2028/33), net of unamortized bond discount 1,394 — Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 2,186 1,644 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (3,074 ) (1,675 ) Borrowings under term loans 1,031 — Repayments of other debt, net (32 ) (17 ) Settlement of derivative instruments (13 ) — Dividends paid to LKQ stockholders (302 ) (284 ) Purchase of treasury stock (38 ) (1,040 ) Other financing activities, net (17 ) (22 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,102 (1,394 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5 (24 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21 4 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 278 274 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 299 $ 278







The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Three Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Wholesale – North America $ 1,393 $ 1,025 $ 368 35.9 % Europe 1,541 1,384 157 11.3 % Specialty 371 364 7 1.8 % Self Service 51 55 (4 ) (5.6 )% Parts and services 3,356 2,828 528 18.7 % Wholesale – North America 73 78 (5 ) (7.0 )% Europe 5 6 (1 ) (8.0 )% Self Service 67 89 (22 ) (25.0 )% Other 145 173 (28 ) (16.4 )% Total revenue $ 3,501 $ 3,001 $ 500 16.6 %







Revenue changes by category for the three months ended December 31, 2023 vs. 2022:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (2) Wholesale – North America 5.3 % 30.6 % — % 35.9 % Europe 3.9 % 1.8 % 5.6 % 11.3 % Specialty (7.0 )% 8.8 % — % 1.8 % Self Service (5.6 )% — % — % (5.6 )% Parts and services 2.8 % 13.1 % 2.7 % 18.7 % Wholesale – North America (7.0 )% 0.1 % (0.1 )% (7.0 )% Europe (12.0 )% — % 4.0 % (8.0 )% Self Service (24.7 )% (0.3 )% — % (25.0 )% Other (16.4 )% (0.1 )% 0.1 % (16.4 )% Total revenue 1.7 % 12.4 % 2.6 % 16.6 %

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.

(2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.

The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Wholesale – North America $ 4,974 $ 4,207 $ 767 18.2 % Europe 6,303 5,711 592 10.4 % Specialty 1,665 1,788 (123 ) (6.9 )% Self Service 232 227 5 2.4 % Parts and services 13,174 11,933 1,241 10.4 % Wholesale – North America 307 349 (42 ) (12.0 )% Europe 20 24 (4 ) (15.6 )% Self Service 365 488 (123 ) (25.2 )% Other 692 861 (169 ) (19.6 )% Total revenue $ 13,866 $ 12,794 $ 1,072 8.4 %







Revenue changes by category for the year ended December 31, 2023 vs. 2022:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (2) Wholesale – North America 8.2 % 10.3 % (0.2 )% 18.2 % Europe 6.9 % 1.3 % 2.1 % 10.4 % Specialty (10.1 )% 3.6 % (0.3 )% (6.9 )% Self Service 2.4 % — % — % 2.4 % Parts and services 4.7 % 4.8 % 0.9 % 10.4 % Wholesale – North America (11.8 )% 0.1 % (0.2 )% (12.0 )% Europe (14.2 )% — % (1.4 )% (15.6 )% Self Service (19.1 )% (6.1 )% — % (25.2 )% Other (16.0 )% (3.4 )% (0.1 )% (19.6 )% Total revenue 3.3 % 4.2 % 0.8 % 8.4 %

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.

(2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.

The following unaudited table reconciles revenue and revenue growth for parts & services and total revenue to constant currency revenue and revenue growth for the same measures:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions) Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue as reported $ 3,356 $ 1,541 $ 13,174 $ 6,303 Less: Currency impact 76 77 106 121 Revenue at constant currency $ 3,280 $ 1,464 $ 13,068 $ 6,182 Total Revenue as reported $ 3,501 $ 13,866 Less: Currency impact 77 105 Revenue at constant currency $ 3,424 $ 13,761

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue growth as reported 18.7 % 11.3 % 10.4 % 10.4 % Less: Currency impact 2.7 % 5.6 % 0.9 % 2.1 % Revenue growth at constant currency 16.0 % 5.7 % 9.5 % 8.3 % Total Revenue growth as reported 16.6 % 8.4 % Less: Currency impact 2.6 % 0.8 % Revenue growth at constant currency 14.0 % 7.6 %

We have presented our revenue and the growth rate on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency revenue information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance, as this statistic removes the translation impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which are outside of our control and do not reflect our operational performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating prior year revenue in local currency using the current year’s currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. In addition, not all companies that report revenue growth on a constant currency basis calculate such measure in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue Revenue Wholesale – North America $ 1,467 $ 1,102 $ 5,282 $ 4,556 Europe 1,546 1,390 6,323 5,735 Specialty 371 365 1,668 1,791 Self Service 118 144 597 715 Eliminations (1 ) — (4 ) (3 ) Total revenue $ 3,501 $ 3,001 $ 13,866 $ 12,794 Segment EBITDA Wholesale – North America $ 239 16.3 % $ 204 18.5 % $ 975 18.5 % $ 852 18.7 % Europe 129 8.3 % 139 10.0 % 614 9.7 % 585 10.2 % Specialty 21 5.7 % 23 6.2 % 134 8.0 % 199 11.1 % Self Service 7 6.0 % 7 5.2 % 36 6.0 % 83 11.7 % Total Segment EBITDA $ 396 11.3 % $ 373 12.4 % $ 1,759 12.7 % $ 1,719 13.4 %

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as Net Income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations; depreciation, amortization; interest; gains and losses on debt extinguishment; income tax expense; restructuring and transaction related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold); change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; equity investment fair value adjustments; impairment charges; and direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict and related sanctions (including provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability and expenditures to support our employees and their families). Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment’s percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to Segment EBITDA.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to Segment EBITDA:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 178 $ 195 $ 938 $ 1,150 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 1 2 1 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 177 194 936 1,149 Less: net (loss) income from discontinued operations (7 ) 1 (6 ) 6 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 184 193 942 1,143 Adjustments – continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Depreciation and amortization 100 67 319 264 Interest expense, net of interest income 58 24 186 70 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 1 — Provision for income taxes 43 81 306 385 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (6 ) (3 ) (15 ) (11 ) Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (1) — — (49 ) — Equity investment fair value adjustments 1 2 2 5 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 12 10 65 20 Restructuring expenses – cost of goods sold 2 — 4 — Gain on disposal of businesses — — — (159 ) Losses (gains) on previously held equity interests 1 — (3 ) (1 ) Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict (2) — (1 ) — 3 Impairment of net assets held for sale 1 — 1 — Segment EBITDA $ 396 $ 373 $ 1,759 $ 1,719 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue 5.3 % 6.5 % 6.8 % 8.9 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 11.3 % 12.4 % 12.7 % 13.4 %

Note: In the table above, the sum of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.

(2) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (receivables and inventory) and expenditures to support our employees and their families in Ukraine.

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Refer to paragraph under the previous table (revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment) for details on the calculation of Segment EBITDA.

Segment EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Segment EBITDA information calculate Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 178 $ 195 $ 938 $ 1,150 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 1 2 1 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 177 194 936 1,149 Less: net (loss) income from discontinued operations (7 ) 1 (6 ) 6 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 184 193 942 1,143 Adjustments – continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Amortization of acquired intangibles 38 16 95 64 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 12 10 65 20 Restructuring expenses – cost of goods sold 2 — 4 — Loss on debt extinguishment — — 1 — Pre-acquisition interest expense, net of interest income (1) — — 15 — Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (1) — — (49 ) — Losses (gains) on previously held equity interests 1 — (3 ) (1 ) Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict (2) — (1 ) — 3 Gain on disposal of businesses — — — (159 ) Impairment of net assets held for sale 1 — 1 — Excess tax benefit from stock-based payments — — (3 ) (3 ) Tax effect of adjustments (12 ) (9 ) (41 ) 2 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 226 $ 209 $ 1,027 $ 1,069 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 268.1 268.7 268.3 278.0 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Reported $ 0.69 $ 0.72 $ 3.51 $ 4.11 Adjusted $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 3.83 $ 3.85

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.

(2) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (receivables and inventory) and expenditures to support our employees and their families in Ukraine.

We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of discontinued operations, restructuring and transaction related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures (including gains or losses on foreign currency forward contracts related to the Uni-Select transaction), impairment charges, direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict and related sanctions (including provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability and expenditures to support our employees and their families), interest and financing costs related to the Uni-Select transaction prior to closing, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount related transactions in a particular period, management believes that these costs are not core operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2024 (In millions, except per share data) Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 918 $ 998 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 144 144 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 30 30 Tax effect of adjustments (47 ) (47 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 1,045 $ 1,125 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 267.8 267.8 Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: U.S. GAAP $ 3.43 $ 3.73 Non-GAAP (Adjusted) $ 3.90 $ 4.20

We have presented forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders in our financial outlook. Refer to the discussion of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders for details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. In the calculation of forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, we included estimates of net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders, amortization of acquired intangibles for the full fiscal year 2024, restructuring expenses under previously announced plans, and the related tax effect.

The following unaudited tables reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,356 $ 1,250 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 358 222 Free cash flow $ 998 $ 1,028

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Net income $ 938 $ 1,150 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 2 1 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 936 1,149 Less: net (loss) income from discontinued operations (6 ) 6 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 942 1,143 Adjustments – continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Depreciation and amortization 319 264 Interest expense, net of interest income 186 70 Loss on debt extinguishment 1 — Provision for income taxes 306 385 Gain on disposal of businesses — (159 ) Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (1) (49 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,705 $ 1,703

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.

We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions, pay dividends and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report free cash flow information calculate free cash flow in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for liquidity relative to other companies.

We also evaluate our free cash flow by measuring the conversion of Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow. For the denominator of our conversion ratio, we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, gains and losses on the disposal of businesses, and other unusual income and expense items that affect investing or financing cash flows. We exclude gains and losses on the disposal of businesses as the proceeds are included in investing cash flows, which is outside of free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Adjusted EBITDA information calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2024 (In millions) Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,350 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 350 Free cash flow $ 1,000

We have presented forecasted free cash flow in our financial outlook. Refer to the paragraph above for details on the calculation of free cash flow.