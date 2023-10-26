Revenue of $3.6 billion (a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2022); parts and services organic revenue increased 3.0% ( 4.3% on a per day basis)

Diluted EPS 2 of $0.77 ; adjusted diluted EPS 1,2 of $0.86

Third quarter operating cash flow of $441 million ; free cash flow 1 of $344 million

Increased dividend by 9%; $0.30 per share approved to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2023

Completed Uni-Select Inc. acquisition on August 1, 2023

Completed divestiture of GSF Car Parts Limited on October 25, 2023

Europe Segment EBITDA margins impacted by 110 basis points due to a legacy value-added tax issue related to our Italian operations and strikes in Germany

Annual guidance updated

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today reported third quarter 2023 financial results. “Our third quarter results reflected some tailwinds and headwinds. On the positive side, we experienced strong organic growth in our Wholesale – North America and Europe segments, drove excellent margins in Wholesale – North America, and generated robust free cash flow. Unfortunately, these strengths were offset by a combination of unusual, transitory items in Europe, continued softness in commodity prices, and difficult market conditions impacting our Specialty and Self Service segments. Our success since implementing the operational excellence strategy in 2019 gives us confidence in our ability to take decisive actions and drive improved execution. We have great assets and an exceptional team, which we believe will enable long-term growth and value creation. The fundamentals of our business remain strong,” noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.6 billion, an increase of 15.0% as compared to $3.1 billion for the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, parts and services organic revenue increased 3.0% (4.3% on a per day basis), foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 3.6% and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 10.5% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 17.1%. Other revenue for the third quarter of 2023 fell 17.5% primarily due to weaker commodity prices relative to the same period in 2022.

Net income2 for the third quarter of 2023 was $207 million as compared to $261 million for the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per share2 for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.77 as compared to $0.95 for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 18.9%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1,2 in the third quarter of 2023 was $231 million as compared to $266 million for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 13.2%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 was $0.86 for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $0.97 for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 11.3%.

Diluted earnings per share2 decreased in the third quarter of 2023 with negative effects from: (i) unusual items in Europe related to a legacy value-added tax issue related to our Italian operations and strikes in Germany, which had an estimated $0.06 impact, (ii) fluctuations in commodity prices, which had a $0.04 effect, (iii) higher interest rates and average debt balances in the third quarter, which drove a year-over-year increase in net interest expense, excluding the effect of Uni-Select borrowings, of $0.04 and (iv) continued underperformance of our Specialty segment of $0.03. As a partial offset to these factors, the lower share count and favorable foreign currency translation provided a combined $0.10 year over year benefit ($0.04 on an adjusted basis), and our North America operations, excluding Uni-Select, performed favorably compared to the prior year period.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow1 were $441 million and $344 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow1 were $1,144 million and $911 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the balance sheet reflected total debt of $4.4 billion and total leverage, as defined in our credit facility, was 2.3x EBITDA.

Stock Repurchase and Dividend Programs

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company invested $5 million to repurchase 0.1 million shares of its common stock. Since initiating the stock repurchase program in late October 2018, the Company has repurchased approximately 55 million shares for a total of $2.4 billion through September 30, 2023.

On October 24, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, payable on November 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2023. This represents a 9% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share.

Uni-Select Inc. Acquisition Update

On August 1, 2023, we announced the completion of the acquisition of Uni-Select Inc. (“Uni-Select”) by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Québec). Under the terms of the Arrangement, we acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Uni-Select for C$48.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately CAD 2.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

In October 2023, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell GSF Car Parts Limited. The sale was completed on October 25, 2023.

2023 Outlook

Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are reducing our full year guidance on revenue and earnings per share due to our underperformance in the third quarter and expected fourth quarter effects from additional strike activity in Germany, the anticipated dilution from the Uni-Select acquisition, soft commodity prices, and a continuation of difficult market conditions for our Specialty and Self Service segments. We are raising our free cash flow guidance due to our continued solid cash flow generation.”

For 2023, management updated the outlook as set forth below:

2023 Previous Full Year Outlook 2023 Updated Full Year Outlook Organic revenue growth for parts and services 6.0% to 7.5% 4.75% to 5.75% Diluted EPS2 $3.65 to $3.85 $3.41 to $3.55 Adjusted diluted EPS1,2 $3.90 to $4.10 $3.68 to $3.82 Operating cash flow approx. $1.275 billion approx. $1.3 billion Free cash flow1 approx. $975 million approx. $1.0 billion Free cash flow conversion of Adjusted EBITDA1 55% to 60% 55% to 60%

Our outlook for the full year 2023 is based on current conditions and recent trends, and assumes a global effective tax rate of 27.0%, the prices of scrap and precious metals hold near the September average, and no further deterioration due to the Ukraine/Russia conflict. We have applied foreign currency exchange rates near current average levels, including $1.06 and $1.23 for the euro and pound sterling, respectively, for the balance of the year. Prior guidance issued on July 27, 2023 had foreign currency exchange rate levels of $1.09 and $1.25 for the euro and pound sterling, respectively. Changes in these conditions may impact our ability to achieve the estimates. The full year GAAP outlook includes projected Uni-Select operational results from the acquisition date through year-end. Adjusted figures exclude (to the extent applicable) the impact of restructuring and transaction related expenses; amortization expense related to acquired intangibles; excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments; losses on debt extinguishment; impairment charges; direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict (including provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability and expenditures to support our employees and their families), interest and financing costs related to the Uni-Select transaction prior to closing and gains and losses related to acquisitions or divestitures (including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and gains or losses on foreign currency forward contracts related to the Uni-Select acquisition).

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the table accompanying this release that reconciles the actual or forecasted U.S. GAAP measure to the actual or forecasted adjusted measure, which is non-GAAP.

(2) References in this release to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains (and management’s presentation on the related investor conference call will refer to) non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % of

Revenue (3) % of

Revenue (3) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 3,568 100.0% $ 3,104 100.0% $ 464 15.0% Cost of goods sold 2,178 61.0% 1,828 58.9% 350 19.1% Gross margin 1,390 39.0% 1,276 41.1% 114 8.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses 979 27.5% 861 27.8% 118 13.7% Restructuring and transaction related expenses 27 0.8% 3 0.1% 24 n/m Gain on disposal of businesses — —% (4 ) (0.1)% 4 n/m Depreciation and amortization 76 2.1% 58 1.9% 18 31.0% Operating income 308 8.6% 358 11.5% (50) (14.0)% Other expense (income): Interest expense 62 1.7% 19 0.6% 43 n/m Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (1) (3 ) (0.1)% — —% (3) n/m Interest income and other income, net (14 ) (0.4)% (8 ) (0.3)% (6) 75.0% Total other expense, net 45 1.3% 11 0.4% 34 n/m Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 263 7.4% 347 11.2% (84) (24.2)% Provision for income taxes 60 1.7% 88 2.8% (28) (31.8)% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 4 0.1% 2 0.1% 2 n/m Income from continuing operations 207 5.8% 261 8.4% (54) (20.7)% Net income from discontinued operations 1 —% 1 —% — —% Net income 208 5.9% 262 8.4% (54) (20.6)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — —% — —% — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 208 5.8% $ 262 8.4% $ (54) (20.6)% Basic earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 0.77 $ 0.95 $ (0.18 ) (18.9)% Net income from discontinued operations 0.01 — 0.01 n/m Net income 0.78 0.96 (0.18 ) (18.8)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.78 $ 0.96 $ (0.18 ) (18.8)% Diluted earnings per share: (2) Income from continuing operations $ 0.77 $ 0.95 $ (0.18 ) (18.9)% Net income from discontinued operations 0.01 — 0.01 n/m Net income 0.78 0.95 (0.17 ) (17.9)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.78 $ 0.95 $ (0.17 ) (17.9)% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 267.8 273.8 (6.0 ) (2.2)% Diluted 268.4 274.6 (6.2 ) (2.3)% (1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition. (2) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (3) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % of

Revenue (4) % of

Revenue (4) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 10,365 100.0% $ 9,793 100.0% $ 572 5.8% Cost of goods sold 6,189 59.7% 5,793 59.1% 396 6.8% Gross margin 4,176 40.3% 4,000 40.9% 176 4.4% Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,848 27.5% 2,683 27.4% 165 6.1% Restructuring and transaction related expenses 53 0.5% 10 0.1% 43 n/m Gain on disposal of businesses (1) — —% (159 ) (1.6)% 159 n/m Depreciation and amortization 195 1.9% 178 1.8% 17 9.6% Operating income 1,080 10.4% 1,288 13.2% (208 ) (16.1)% Other expense (income): Interest expense 150 1.4% 51 0.5% 99 n/m Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (2) (49 ) (0.5)% — —% (49 ) n/m Interest income and other income, net (34 ) (0.3)% (9 ) (0.1)% (25 ) n/m Total other expense, net 67 0.6% 42 0.4% 25 59.5% Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 1,013 9.8% 1,246 12.7% (233 ) (18.7)% Provision for income taxes 263 2.5% 304 3.1% (41 ) (13.5)% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 9 0.1% 8 0.1% 1 12.5% Income from continuing operations 759 7.3% 950 9.7% (191 ) (20.1)% Net income from discontinued operations 1 —% 5 0.1% (4 ) (80.0)% Net income 760 7.3% 955 9.8% (195 ) (20.4)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 —% — —% 1 n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 759 7.3% $ 955 9.7% $ (196 ) (20.5)% Basic earnings per share: (3) Income from continuing operations $ 2.84 $ 3.39 $ (0.55 ) (16.2)% Net income from discontinued operations — 0.02 (0.02 ) n/m Net income 2.84 3.41 (0.57 ) (16.7)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.84 $ 3.41 $ (0.57 ) (16.7)% Diluted earnings per share: (3) Income from continuing operations $ 2.83 $ 3.38 $ (0.55 ) (16.3)% Net income from discontinued operations — 0.02 (0.02 ) n/m Net income 2.83 3.40 (0.57 ) (16.8)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.83 $ 3.40 $ (0.57 ) (16.8)% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 267.6 280.2 (12.6 ) (4.5)% Diluted 268.3 281.2 (12.9 ) (4.6)% (1) Primarily related to the sale of PGW Auto Glass (“PGW”). (2) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition. (3) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (4) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except per share data)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 401 $ 278 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 1,301 998 Inventories 2,998 2,752 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 275 230 Assets of discontinued operations 311 — Total current assets 5,286 4,258 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,427 1,236 Operating lease assets, net 1,308 1,227 Goodwill 5,548 4,319 Other intangibles, net 1,176 653 Equity method investments 158 141 Other noncurrent assets 265 204 Total assets $ 15,168 $ 12,038 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,723 $ 1,339 Accrued expenses: Accrued payroll-related liabilities 244 218 Refund liability 124 109 Other accrued expenses 363 294 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 210 188 Current portion of long-term obligations 574 34 Other current liabilities 148 89 Liabilities of discontinued operations 173 — Total current liabilities 3,559 2,271 Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,144 1,091 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 3,763 2,622 Deferred income taxes 416 280 Other noncurrent liabilities 289 283 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 24 24 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 323.1 shares issued and 267.9 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; 322.4 shares issued and 267.3 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,527 1,506 Retained earnings 7,194 6,656 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (372 ) (323 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 55.2 shares at September 30, 2023 and 55.1 shares at December 31, 2022 (2,394 ) (2,389 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 5,958 5,453 Noncontrolling interest 15 14 Total stockholders’ equity 5,973 5,467 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,168 $ 12,038





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 760 $ 955 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 219 197 Gain on disposal of businesses — (159 ) Stock-based compensation expense 29 31 Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (49 ) — Other 22 (22 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables (154 ) (118 ) Inventories 128 (349 ) Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable 25 63 Accounts payable 122 378 Other operating assets and liabilities 42 34 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,144 1,010 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (233 ) (148 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 8 5 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,199 ) (4 ) Proceeds from disposals of businesses — 399 Proceeds from settlement of foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related 49 — Other investing activities, net (14 ) (8 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,389 ) 244 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Debt issuance costs (32 ) — Proceeds from issuance of U.S. Notes (2028/33), net of unamortized bond discount 1,394 — Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 1,978 1,323 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (2,715 ) (1,451 ) Borrowings under term loans 1,031 — (Repayments) borrowings of other debt, net (12 ) 9 Settlement of derivative instruments (13 ) — Dividends paid to LKQ stockholders (222 ) (210 ) Purchase of treasury stock (8 ) (872 ) Other financing activities, net (10 ) (16 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,391 (1,217 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (42 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 146 (5 ) Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations, beginning of period 278 274 Add: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, beginning of period — — Cash and cash equivalents of continuing and discontinued operations, beginning of period 278 274 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing and discontinued operations, end of period 424 269 Less: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period 23 — Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 401 $ 269





The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Wholesale – North America $ 1,312 $ 1,026 $ 286 28.0% Europe 1,581 1,376 205 14.8% Specialty 456 452 4 0.9% Self Service 58 55 3 5.1% Parts and services 3,407 2,909 498 17.1% Wholesale – North America 75 82 (7 ) (8.3)% Europe 3 4 (1 ) (18.3)% Self Service 83 109 (26 ) (24.4)% Other 161 195 (34 ) (17.5)% Total revenue $ 3,568 $ 3,104 $ 464 15.0%





Revenue changes by category for the three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and

Divestiture Foreign

Exchange Total

Change (2) Wholesale – North America 4.1% 24.0% (0.2)% 28.0% Europe 5.1% 1.9% 7.8% 14.8% Specialty (6.1)% 7.2% (0.2)% 0.9% Self Service 5.1% —% —% 5.1% Parts and services 3.0% 10.5% 3.6% 17.1% Wholesale – North America (8.2)% 0.1% (0.1)% (8.3)% Europe (22.4)% —% 4.2% (18.3)% Self Service (18.1)% (6.4)% —% (24.4)% Other (14.0)% (3.5)% —% (17.5)% Total revenue 2.0% 9.6% 3.4% 15.0%

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.

(2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.





The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Wholesale – North America $ 3,581 $ 3,182 $ 399 12.5% Europe 4,762 4,327 435 10.0% Specialty 1,294 1,424 (130 ) (9.1)% Self Service 181 172 9 4.9% Parts and services 9,818 9,105 713 7.8% Wholesale – North America 234 271 (37 ) (13.5)% Europe 15 18 (3 ) (17.8)% Self Service 298 399 (101 ) (25.3)% Other 547 688 (141 ) (20.4)% Total revenue $ 10,365 $ 9,793 $ 572 5.8%





Revenue changes by category for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and

Divestiture Foreign

Exchange Total Change (2) Wholesale – North America 9.1% 3.7% (0.3)% 12.5% Europe 7.9% 1.2% 1.0% 10.0% Specialty (10.9)% 2.2% (0.4)% (9.1)% Self Service 4.9% —% —% 4.9% Parts and services 5.3% 2.2% 0.3% 7.8% Wholesale – North America (13.2)% —% (0.3)% (13.5)% Europe (14.9)% —% (2.9)% (17.8)% Self Service (17.9)% (7.4)% —% (25.3)% Other (16.0)% (4.3)% (0.2)% (20.4)% Total revenue 3.8% 1.8% 0.3% 5.8%

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.

(2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.





The following unaudited table reconciles revenue and revenue growth for parts & services and total revenue to constant currency revenue and revenue growth for the same measures:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 (In millions) Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue as reported $ 3,407 $ 1,581 $ 9,818 $ 4,762 Less: Currency impact 105 108 30 44 Revenue at constant currency $ 3,302 $ 1,473 $ 9,788 $ 4,718 Total Revenue as reported $ 3,568 $ 10,365 Less: Currency impact 105 28 Revenue at constant currency $ 3,463 $ 10,337

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue growth as reported 17.1% 14.8% 7.8% 10.0% Less: Currency impact 3.6% 7.8% 0.3% 1.0% Revenue growth at constant currency 13.5% 7.0% 7.5% 9.0% Total Revenue growth as reported 15.0% 5.8% Less: Currency impact 3.4% 0.3% Revenue growth at constant currency 11.6% 5.5%

We have presented our revenue and the growth rate on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency revenue information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance, as this statistic removes the translation impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which are outside of our control and do not reflect our operational performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating prior year revenue in local currency using the current year’s currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. In addition, not all companies that report revenue growth on a constant currency basis calculate such measure in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.





The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) % of

Revenue % of

Revenue % of

Revenue % of

Revenue Revenue Wholesale – North America $ 1,387 $ 1,109 $ 3,815 $ 3,454 Europe 1,584 1,380 4,777 4,345 Specialty 457 452 1,297 1,426 Self Service 141 164 479 571 Eliminations (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (3 ) Total revenue $ 3,568 $ 3,104 $ 10,365 $ 9,793 Segment EBITDA Wholesale – North America $ 236 17.0% $ 216 19.4% $ 736 19.3% $ 648 18.7% Europe 147 9.3% 155 11.3% 486 10.2% 446 10.3% Specialty 40 8.6% 49 10.8% 113 8.7% 176 12.4% Self Service (1 ) (0.6)% 4 2.6% 28 6.0% 76 13.3% Total Segment EBITDA $ 422 11.8% $ 424 13.7% $ 1,363 13.2% $ 1,346 13.7%

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as Net Income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations; depreciation, amortization; interest; gains and losses on debt extinguishment; income tax expense; restructuring and transaction related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold); change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; equity investment fair value adjustments; impairment charges; and direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict and related sanctions (including provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability and expenditures to support our employees and their families). Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment’s percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to Segment EBITDA.





The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to Segment EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 208 $ 262 $ 760 $ 955 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — 1 — Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 208 262 759 955 Less: net income from discontinued operations 1 1 1 5 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 207 261 758 950 Adjustments – continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Depreciation and amortization 84 64 219 197 Interest expense, net of interest income 53 17 128 46 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 1 — Provision for income taxes 60 88 263 304 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (4 ) (2 ) (9 ) (8 ) Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (1) (3 ) — (49 ) — Equity investment fair value adjustments — — 1 3 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 27 3 53 10 Restructuring expenses – cost of goods sold 2 — 2 — Gain on disposal of businesses — (4 ) — (159 ) Gains on previously held equity interests (4 ) (2 ) (4 ) (1 ) Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict (2) — (1 ) — 4 Segment EBITDA $ 422 $ 424 $ 1,363 $ 1,346 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue 5.8 % 8.4 % 7.3 % 9.7 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 11.8 % 13.7 % 13.2 % 13.7 %

Note: In the table above, the sum of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.

(2) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (receivables and inventory) and expenditures to support our employees and their families in Ukraine.

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. See paragraph under the previous table (revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment) for details on the calculation of Segment EBITDA.

Segment EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Segment EBITDA information calculate Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 208 $ 262 $ 760 $ 955 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — 1 — Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 208 262 759 955 Less: net income from discontinued operations 1 1 1 5 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 207 261 758 950 Adjustments – continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Amortization of acquired intangibles 27 15 57 48 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 27 3 53 10 Restructuring expenses – cost of goods sold 2 — 2 — Loss on debt extinguishment — — 1 — Pre-acquisition interest expense, net of interest income (1) 3 — 15 — Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (1) (3 ) — (49 ) — Gains on previously held equity interests (4 ) (2 ) (4 ) (1 ) Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict (2) — (1 ) — 4 Gain on disposal of businesses — (4 ) — (159 ) Excess tax benefit from stock-based payments (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (3 ) Tax effect of adjustments (27 ) (5 ) (29 ) 11 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 231 $ 266 $ 801 $ 860 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 268.4 274.6 268.3 281.2 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Reported $ 0.77 $ 0.95 $ 2.82 $ 3.37 Adjusted $ 0.86 $ 0.97 $ 2.98 $ 3.06

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.

(2) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (receivables and inventory) and expenditures to support our employees and their families in Ukraine.

We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of discontinued operations, restructuring and transaction related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures (including gains or losses on foreign currency forward contracts related to the Uni-Select transaction), impairment charges, direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict and related sanctions (including provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability and expenditures to support our employees and their families), interest and financing costs related to the Uni-Select transaction prior to closing, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount related transactions in a particular period, management believes that these costs are not core operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 915 $ 952 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 93 93 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 57 57 Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (49 ) (49 ) Pre-acquisition interest expense, net of interest income 15 15 Other adjustments (3 ) (3 ) Tax effect of adjustments (40 ) (40 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 988 $ 1,025 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 268.4 268.4 Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: U.S. GAAP $ 3.41 $ 3.55 Non-GAAP (Adjusted) $ 3.68 $ 3.82

We have presented forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders in our financial outlook. Refer to the discussion of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders for details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. In the calculation of forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, we included estimates of net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders, amortization of acquired intangibles for the full fiscal year 2023, restructuring expenses under previously announced plans, and the related tax effect; we included for all other components the amounts incurred through September 30, 2023.

The following unaudited tables reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 441 $ 273 $ 1,144 $ 1,010 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 97 49 233 148 Free cash flow $ 344 $ 224 $ 911 $ 862

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 208 $ 262 $ 760 $ 955 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — 1 — Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 208 262 759 955 Less: net income from discontinued operations 1 1 1 5 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 207 261 758 950 Adjustments – continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Depreciation and amortization 84 64 219 197 Interest expense, net of interest income 53 17 128 46 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 1 — Provision for income taxes 60 88 263 304 Gain on disposal of businesses — (4 ) — (159 ) Gains on foreign exchange contracts – acquisition related (1) (3 ) — (49 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 401 $ 426 $ 1,320 $ 1,338

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.

We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions, pay dividends and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report free cash flow information calculate free cash flow in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for liquidity relative to other companies.

We also evaluate our free cash flow by measuring the conversion of Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow. For the denominator of our conversion ratio, we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, gains and losses on the disposal of businesses, and other unusual income and expense items that affect investing or financing cash flows. We exclude gains and losses on the disposal of businesses as the proceeds are included in investing cash flows, which is outside of free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Adjusted EBITDA information calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2023 (In millions) Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,300 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 300 Free cash flow $ 1,000

We have presented forecasted free cash flow in our financial outlook. Refer to the paragraph above for details on the calculation of free cash flow.