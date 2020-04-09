LKQ Corporation Changes the Format of Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual-Only Due to Coronavirus Precautions

Breaking News
CHICAGO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today announced that due to continued public health precautions regarding in-person gatherings given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and to support the health and well-being of stockholders and company personnel, the format of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed to a virtual-only meeting through an audio webcast. As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., Central Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the audio webcast of the 2020 Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LKQ2020, a stockholder must enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously mailed or made available to stockholders. Online access to the audio webcast will open 10 minutes prior to the start of the 2020 Annual Meeting.  Stockholders may submit questions in writing through the virtual meeting platform. Those who do not have a control number may attend as guests but will not be able to vote shares or submit questions during the audio webcast.

While voting during the virtual meeting will be permitted, we encourage stockholders to vote in advance of the meeting. The control number on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be reissued and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting. Instructions for voting are as follows:

Vote BEFORE the meeting: Vote by one of the following methods:

  • at www.proxyvote.com by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2020
  • call 1-800-690-6903 by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2020
  • mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it prior to the meeting in the postage-paid envelope we previously provided
Vote DURING the meeting: Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LKQ2020.  Stockholders may attend and vote during the virtual meeting by following the instructions on this website.

Additional information has been filed with the SEC concerning the meeting.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles.  LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contact:

Joseph P. Boutross- LKQ Corporation, Vice President, Investor Relations
1-(312) 621-2793

