Breaking News
Home / Top News / LKQ Corporation Completes Sale of Two Czech Distributors

LKQ Corporation Completes Sale of Two Czech Distributors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today announced that it has closed its previously announced agreement to sell its equity interests in two Czech wholesale automotive parts distributors to Swiss Automotive Group AG. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer of LKQ, stated, “This divestiture reinforces our ongoing commitment to rationalizing our European asset base and divestiture of non-core businesses. We are confident that the local management will continue to drive results in the Czech Republic for the SAG Group, and we wish them both continued success in the future.”

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles.  LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

About LKQ Europe

LKQ European Holdings, B.V., a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employs more than 27,000 people in 21 European countries, serving 700,000 customers through its network of 1,100 branches.

The group is represented by Euro Car Parts Limited, Fource Holding B.V., LKQ Italia S.r.l., Elit Group Ltd., Auto Kelly a.s., Stahlgruber GmbH, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco Group AB. LKQ also holds a minority interest in Mekonomen AB.

About SAG Group

With an annual turnover of over CHF 1 billion, the SAG Group is one of the largest providers in the independent automotive spare parts sector in Europe. With a range of over 800,000 catalogue- and 370,000 warehouse items, SAG is the market leader for car and commercial vehicle spare parts in Switzerland, Romania and Serbia, the number three in Austria and with a good market presence in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Hungary. SAG employs over 3,200 people. 

Contact:                                                          

Joseph P. Boutross- Vice President, Investor Relations                                                                         
LKQ Corporation                                                                      
1-(312) 621-2793                                                                       
[email protected]                                                         

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.