Breaking News
Home / Top News / LKQ Corporation Issues Statement on 13D Filing

LKQ Corporation Issues Statement on 13D Filing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today issued the following statement in response to the Schedule 13D filed today by ValueAct Capital:

LKQ welcomes investment in the Company, and regularly engages with stockholders to understand and assess their views and opinions. We appreciate constructive input and are focused on delivering enhanced value for all LKQ stockholders. We continue to execute on a range of initiatives to support our strategy and improve operational performance. Notably, LKQ’s recent second quarter 2019 earnings results reflect the momentum in our business and strategy, as we generated the highest quarter of operating cash flow in Company history. Additionally, we recently announced our “1 LKQ Europe” project to fully integrate our European business, enhance efficiencies and drive profitable growth. We are confident in our ability to execute on our plan given the underlying strength of our Global business model and strategy, and the success we have achieved in our North American segment since the Company’s founding in 1998.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Joseph P. Boutross
LKQ Corporation
Vice President, Investor Relations
(312) 621-2793
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.