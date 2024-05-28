CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) a global leader in the circular economy, today announced the release of its 2023 Global Sustainability Report. The Report describes LKQ’s role in driving sustainable success for our customers, our employees, the communities in which we operate and the global circular economy. Additionally, the report includes an enhanced and robust sustainability strategy, demonstrating our approach to managing sustainability risks across each of our operating segments. Our three-pillar sustainability strategy comprises profitably delivering sustainable outcomes, people-led performance as well as strong governance and ethical practices.

“We are pleased to issue this year’s report which demonstrates how our teams are making meaningful progress to achieve our sustainability commitments across our global footprint with an ongoing effort to create long-term value for all stakeholders. I am proud to report that the investments we have made in our sustainability journey thus far have enabled the meaningful and positive outcomes that we are able to share in this year’s report” said Dominick Zarcone, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

In 2023 LKQ achieved several sustainability milestones including:

Processed 766,000 vehicles, recycling over 62,000 metric tons of scrap steel, 48,000 metric tons of aluminum, and 4,000 metric tons of copper;

Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduced globally by 11.8% versus 2021 baseline relative to revenue;

Engagement score of 74 in our annual employee engagement survey, bringing us closer to our 2025 goal of 76, with an 89% participation rate, in excess of our 2025 target of 73% participation;

Achieved 19.5% female representation in global workforce and launched the Women’s Network to support the development of women across all sectors and roles at LKQ in order to help reach target of 20% representation by 2025; and

Donated over $4 million through the LKQ Community Foundation to charitable causes in areas including: health and human services, technical and general education, environmental stewardship and first responders.

Please find our sustainability report here: www.lkqcorp.com/sustainability/

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

