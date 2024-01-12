FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is going directly to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for more information on the decision-making that led to senior officials in the White House and Pentagon reportedly being in the dark for days about Austin’s recent hospitalization.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., led a group of two dozen GOP lawmakers in writing a letter to Austin with questions about who was part of the decision to delay disclosure, how Austin would resp

[Read Full story at source]