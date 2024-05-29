REGENT seagliders are a novel hydrofoiling wing-in-ground-effect maritime craft

North Kingstown, RI, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [email protected]

Lloyd’s Register (LR) will provide seaglider certification to REGENT in support of international flag state administrations.

LR will provide advisory services to REGENT through the maritime certification process with the US Coast Guard.

Seagliders are all-electric hydrofoiling wing-in-ground-effect vessels that operate within one wingspan of the water’s surface.

Read an article on the vision for the pioneering vessel in Horizon’s magazine here and learn more about seagliders here.

North Kingstown, RI, May 29, 2024 – Lloyd’s Register (LR), a global professional services group specialising in providing expert assistance to marine engineering and technology providers and REGENT, the manufacturer of all-electric seagliders for sustainable maritime mobility, announced today that LR will provide certification and advisory services for REGENT’s 12-passenger Viceroy seagliders.

Seagliders are a novel type of maritime vessel that operate a few meters above the water’s surface, combining the higher speeds of a light aircraft with the low operating costs of a maritime vessel.

“REGENT’s dedication to safe and sustainable solutions is providing the maritime industry with innovative zero-emissions passenger vessel seagliders that could transform the future of coastal travel,” said Mark Darley, COO, Lloyd’s Register. “LR is excited to join with REGENT to proactively set international certification standards for new maritime transportation as the industry evolves.”

“LR’s certification marks significant progress in REGENT’s compliance pathway toward maritime operations,” said Ted Lester, VP, Certification, REGENT. “LR’s expertise in classification and compliance services, as well as its commitment to safety and advancing the path to net-zero emissions, make it an ideal partner for ensuring seagliders meet required global standards now and in the future.”

Pioneering maritime mobility

REGENT’s all-electric seagliders represent the latest technology in maritime vessels that drastically reduce the time and cost of transporting people and goods between coastal destinations.

The novel hydrofoiling wing-in-ground (WIG) craft brings together advanced modern technology from multiple industries – including electric propulsion, hydrofoils, modern vehicle controls, and fly-by-wire systems – to revolutionize WIG capabilities, providing wave tolerance, safe operations, and passenger comfort.

Path to certification

Taking a risk-based approach in the absence of existing rules and regulations, LR will support REGENT through the maritime certification process, including advancing its design basis agreement (DBA) with the US Coast Guard and defining the certification pathway for non-US seagliders. This process and the engineering data derived from this partnership will help define LR rules for future WIG vessels, including REGENT’s 100-passenger Monarch seaglider.

REGENT aims to have humans on board its 12-passenger seaglider prototype this year, with vehicles to market by mid-decade.

About Lloyd’s Register

Trusted maritime advisers, partnering with clients to drive performance across the ocean economy.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering and technology. With a heritage going back more than 260 years to the establishment of the world’s first marine classification society, LR is dedicated to setting and improving standards for the safety of ships.

LR is a leading provider of classification and compliance services to the marine and offshore industries, helping our clients design, construct and operate their assets to accepted levels of safety and environmental compliance.

LR also provides advice, support and solutions on fleet performance, fleet optimisation and voyage optimisation, enhancing our clients’ digital capabilities. Their digital solutions are relied upon by more than 20,000 vessels.

In the race to zero emissions, LR’s research, technical expertise and industry-firsts are supporting a safe, sustainable maritime energy transition.

Lloyd’s Register Group is wholly owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a politically and financially independent global charity that promotes safety and education.

Find out more lr.org.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of all-electric seagliders. Seagliders are a new category of vehicle that combine the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat to deliver an affordable and efficient mode of transportation between coastal destinations. REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vehicle that travels at 180mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has already secured more than 600 seaglider orders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world and has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin. To learn more, visit www.regentcraft.com.

Notes for editors

Explore REGENT’s website

Learn about seagliders here

Discover REGENT’s media kit

Read REGENT’s FAQs

Follow REGENT on LinkedIn

Follow REGENT on Instagram

CONTACT: Lauren Rugani REGENT 401-236-6341 [email protected]