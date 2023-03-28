Partner Scott Crawford, LMN Architects. © LMN Architects

Seattle, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LMN Architects is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Crawford to the firm partnership. The addition to the firm’s leadership underscores LMN’s commitment to the continual evolution of the design practice.

The addition of Scott Crawford to the partnership at LMN Architects is a significant step forward for the firm’s commitment to innovation; expanding its capacity to address complex, multidisciplinary design challenges; and developing new modes of working. Over the past 14 years, Scott’s tireless dedication to experimentation and discovery has elevated the firm’s work and transformed its ability to tackle ambitious design projects such as Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, the Cleveland Convention Center & Civic Core, and Voxman Music Building at the University of Iowa. His deep passion for learning, coupled with his curiosity about the design and construction process, has enabled him to forge exceptional relationships with consultants and builders, leading to truly unique design solutions.

“LMN is excited to welcome Scott to the partnership,” says Partner Julie Adams. “Scott’s contributions to the firm and the building industry have been transformative. His diverse interests and skills, combined with his commitment to teaching and collaboration represent a fundamental shift in the way we design and build. Through authentic curiosity and persistence of intent, he has helped to create digital and fabrication processes that compel complex design explorations to mature into built realization.”

As a founding member of LMN’s Tech Studio, Scott has played a crucial role in enhancing the firm’s ability to undertake complex, multidisciplinary design challenges. He prioritizes open communication with clients and collaborators throughout the creative process, constantly exploring new materials, novel fabrication techniques, and sustainable design strategies. With the inauguration of LMN’s new Shop, Scott’s technological and fabrication expertise will further expand the firm’s ability to innovate and create in-house. Scott’s dedication extends beyond the firm, as he has taught and given lectures across North America, fostering the design dialogue in many communities through fabrication and interaction.

Prior to joining LMN in 2009, Scott earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Maryland and a Master of Architecture and Master of Science in Design Computing from the University of Washington. With the addition of Scott Crawford to the firm partnership, LMN can advance new ways of working and create even more groundbreaking designs, while fostering a strong design culture and broadening collaborations.

LMN Architects was the recipient of the 2016 AIA National Architecture Firm Award and is widely recognized for the design of projects that support smart, sustainable cities. The firm has successfully completed more than 700 projects across North America, including the double LEED Platinum Vancouver Convention Centre West in Vancouver, Canada; Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas; Seattle Asian Art Museum in Seattle, Washington and the Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal in Mukilteo, Washington. The firm’s ongoing dedication to communities at all scales is underscored by its design approach, creating environments that elevate the social experience.

About LMN Architects

Since its founding in 1979, LMN Architects has dedicated its practice to the health and vitality of communities of all scales. Internationally recognized for the planning and design of environments that elevate the social experience. The firm works across a diversity of project typologies, including higher education facilities, science and technology, civic and cultural projects, conference and convention centers, urban mixed-use and transportation.

LMN has successfully completed more than 700 projects across North America, such as the Voxman Music Building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa; Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas; Vancouver Convention Centre West in Vancouver, Canada; Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School in Seattle, Washington; Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington; Sound Transit University of Washington Station in Seattle, Washington; and the recently completed expansion and renovation of the Seattle Asian Art Museum.

Based in Seattle, Washington, the firm employs 150 talented professionals practicing architecture, interior design, and urban design. The quality of the work has been recognized with nearly 300 national and international design awards, including the prestigious 2016 National Architecture Firm Award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

For more information on the work of LMN Architects, please visit lmnarchitects.com

