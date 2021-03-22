Local Business Leaders Partner to Expand Access to Timely, Affordable, and Comprehensive Mental Health Care Service

Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth, has coffee with Dr. John Bennett, president and CEO of CDPHP, at Halfmoon Diner in Clifton Park, NY while talking about meeting the mental health care needs of the community.



Ballston Spa, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two of the Capital Region’s most successful business leaders are teaming up to make mental health care services more accessible to local patients. Dr. John D. Bennett, President and CEO of CDPHP, and technology investor, Dan Pickett, are partnering to provide CDPHP members with access to aptihealth, an online/smartphone enabled tool that connects patients to comprehensive mental health support, all from the comfort of their home.

It is vital for the health care delivery system in the Capital Region and beyond to integrate the care patients receive – whether those services are delivered in a medical setting, a therapist’s office, or at home. The CDPHP and aptihealth vision encourages care when the patient needs it and where they want it, and makes it easy, affordable, and accessible.

The partnership also comes at a critical time as more people are burdened with mental health and substance use disorders as a result of the pandemic. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found that 41 percent of patients are struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic.1 CDPHP has also seen a significant increase (nearly 40 percent) in utilization of mental health care services since the crisis began, which has led to a shortage of providers in the community.

CDPHP has made aptihealth’s services available to members* immediately. Members can enroll in the aptihealth service at multiple points-of-care: through the CDPHP website or mobile application, participating primary care or specialty physicians, and participating hospitals.

“This partnership is a prime example of the work that can be accomplished when good people come together to do the right thing for our community,” said CDPHP President and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “I’ve always believed that CDPHP is more than an insurance company, and this partnership further cements that. I’m proud and excited to be working with Dan Pickett, a longtime CDPHP partner, and the entire aptihealth team, who are working hard to make these services a reality for local patients,” added Bennett.

CDPHP has long-served as a leader in providing member-centric, compassionate access to care. Through aptihealth’s digital platform and behavioral health provider network, CDPHP members are now provided intelligent integrated care that removes traditional access barriers and delivers precise personalized care programs for every level of acuity—from those struggling with mild symptoms to members with uncontrolled severe and persistent mental illness.

“We’re excited to partner with CDPHP to provide their members with access to comprehensive, people-first integrated care that brings together therapists, prescribers, doctors, and care managers on one platform, all working together on coordinated, personalized plans to help members get back on track and feel better faster,” said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. “This partnership comes at a critical time when our communities need access more than ever before.”

CDPHP members receive the following services through the aptihealth partnership: Personalized, goal-oriented therapy from a licensed therapist; convenient video therapy and easy-to-schedule online appointments; medication management from licensed psychiatric prescribers, if recommended; direct messaging with their therapist through aptihealth’s secure, HIPAA-compliant platform for support between therapy sessions; and care that’s integrated and coordinated with their physician or participating specialist.

CDPHP is also innovating behavioral healthcare for its members living with severe persistent mental illnesses (SPMI). Through aptihealth’s SPMI Care Program, CDPHP members benefit from innovative virtual case management capabilities that provide a seamless transition from inpatient care to comprehensive outpatient care. In collaboration with CDPHP Care Managers, aptihealth delivers intensive integrated care, including daily outreach, weekly joint treatment with their dedicated therapist and prescriber, field-based care from an LPN, and primary care services. Providing consistent care for this population is critically important and ensures members have the tools and support necessary to successfully manage their illness.

*Some employers who self-insure may not have this benefits. If a member is unsure if their plan includes this benefit, please call CDPHP member services at the number on your ID card.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About aptihealth

aptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that uses technology to seamlessly integrate physical and behavioral healthcare. Its groundbreaking platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols. aptihealth’s digital platform provides a seamless and effective approach to virtual, intelligent integrated care that helps patients get better faster and stay better longer. aptihealth provides those in need of behavioral healthcare with a fast-track to better mental health. For more information, visit www.aptihealth.com.

Reference: 1. Czeisler MÉ , Lane RI, Petrosky E, et al. Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, June 24–30, 2020. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2020;69:1049–1057. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm6932a1

###

Attachment

GSD_2345DanPickett+DrBennett_HalfmoonDiner_LR

CONTACT: Ali Skinner CDPHP 518-605-4497 [email protected]