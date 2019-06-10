Local Dental Veteran Mark Brannon DDS Announces Opening of Brannon Smiles in North Phoenix

New Location in North Paradise Valley Offers a Patient-Centric Approach to Quality Dental Care

PHOENIX, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Local dentist, Dr. Mark Brannon DDS, a 40-year industry veteran of the Greater Phoenix area, announced today the official opening of BRANNON SMILES , a boutique dental practice serving the local North Phoenix community along with surrounding areas with top-notch quality dental care. Brannon Smiles’ mission is to provide the community with high quality and comprehensive family dental care with a specific focus and attention to our patients.

With over 40 years of experience practicing dentistry, Dr. Brannon understands that patients need more than just simple dental care. Brannon Smiles puts a great deal of focus in building relationships with patients, learning about their concerns, and developing a treatment plant that suits their lifestyle perfectly. The practice will provide general, restorative, and cosmetic dental care patients need to maintain a healthy beautiful smile.

“The state of dentistry is at an inflection point – patients are looking for more than just reactive solutions to their dental needs, but rather, a proactive and relationship-based approach to help coach on strategies that will lead to long-term health,” said Dr. Mark Brannon DDS, founder of Brannon Smiles. “That’s exactly why I started Brannon Smiles – to introduce the North Phoenix community to a new approach to dental care that puts the patient at the center of the practice and delivers great dental health and, of course, a beautiful and vibrant smile.”

“I have known Dr. Mark Brannon for over 25 years and would never consider another dentist for my care. I have especially appreciated him giving special consideration to my unusual schedule. His staff has been with him for many years and are extremely knowledgeable and accommodating for my care.” – Ken N.

“Dr. Brannon is not only a great dentist but a great man too! He and his staff will bend over backwards to make your dental experiences as pleasurable as possible!” – Kristi C.

Brannon Smiles is located at 11110 N. Tatum Blvd, Bldg H Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85028. For more information or to schedule your appointment feel free to visit our website at www.brannonsmiles.com or call the office directly at (602) 354-7607.

Ready to achieve the best smile yet? Call our dental office and schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Brannon today!

About Brannon Smiles: Brannon Smiles is a boutique dental practice serving the local North Phoenix community with a patient-centric, and relationship-based approach to proactive dental care. Led by Dr. Mark Brannon DDS, a 40-year industry veteran and valley native, Brannon Smiles provides general, restorative, and cosmetic dental care patients need to maintain a healthy beautiful smile. Ready to achieve the best smile yet? Call our dental office at (602) 354-7606 and schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Brannon today!