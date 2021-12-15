Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Local Entrepreneur Opens Fitness Machine Technicians in Vancouver

Local Entrepreneur Opens Fitness Machine Technicians in Vancouver

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Harry Head brings fitness equipment repair service to British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens in Vancouver today. North Vancouver resident Harry Head will own and operate the franchise. This marks Fitness Machine Technicians’ third location in Canada and 50th franchise location.

Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the United States and Canada and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

Head is a lifelong Vancouver resident. A former professional mountain bike racer, Head traveled the world for seven years fulfilling his childhood dreams. After sustaining an injury, Head transitioned careers and became involved in luxury car detailing and worked at a local body shop. With a degree in marketing and HR from Capilano University combined with his passion for fitness and mechanics, Head will open Fitness Machine Technicians in a community he knows and loves.

“I’m excited to take on this new opportunity,” said Head. “Vancouver is an incredibly active city and I know residents come to rely on fitness machines whether at home or at the gym, especially in the rainier months. My goal is to provide top-notch customer service to clients from New Westminster to Whistler and everywhere in between.”

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.

Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the US and now Canada. With more than 35 years’ experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.

Powers shares, “Not only is a it a thrill to see Fitness Machine Technicians expand throughout Canada, but this opening marks our 50th location – a testament to the success of this company throughout the past year, especially. Vancouver is in good hands with Harry at the helm!”

For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Vancouver at (604) 243-9696 or visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com/Vancouver.

About Fitness Machine Technicians
Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.

Contact: Katie Kring
kkring@powersbc.com
1-215-285-8727

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.