Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in British Columbia

Restaurant to Provide Surrey Community with Free Pizzas on Friday, June 1st

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is giving fans in Surrey a reason to celebrate. This Thursday, May 31st, the leading fast casual brand will open a beautiful 2,200 square foot open kitchen restaurant with interior seating for 56, is in the Grandview Corners across from H&M (2433 161A Street).

Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $12. Every pizza features our made-from-scratch dough crafted in house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy, and tree-nut free pesto. Each of these elements have assisted the brand with becoming the fastest growing restaurant in history.

To celebrate the opening of the company’s newest locally-owned and operated Surrey restaurant, anyone who visits Blaze’s new location on Friday, June 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and follows the brand on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook will receive a FREE build your own pizza! Don’t forget to grab a freshly-made salad, iconic blood orange lemonade, or s’more pie dessert on your way out.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president & CEO of Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, using carefully sourced ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”

Blaze’s obsessive attention to detail extends well beyond the food. Driven by its commitment to “Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet,” the Surrey restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The restaurants stylized design was inspired by our celebration of unconventional thinking and individuality.

Blaze Pizza is looking forward to building strong roots within the Surrey community. The local restaurant has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations, and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other organizations to host fundraising events. The Surrey restaurant will also create 50 jobs locally.

Jared Taylor, Blaze Pizza Franchisee said, “We are thrilled to open Blaze Pizza in the Surrey community. Surrey has a great reputation of being known for great people, and a strong community, we are grateful to be a part of the wonderful community culture. We thank the Surrey people for welcoming and embracing Blaze Pizza!”

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Recently named ‘#1 Brand of the Year’ in the 2017 Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates over 265 restaurants in 40 states, Canada and Kuwait, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt, Press Relations

[email protected]

949-215-1438

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire’d®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name “pizzasmith” and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba7f10fc-4fb5-4231-8645-e8076f536cca