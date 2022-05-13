Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Local Firefighter Points Out the Real Reason Behind Coastal Fire Destroyed Homes

Local Firefighter Points Out the Real Reason Behind Coastal Fire Destroyed Homes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Protect your home from wildfires

Home vulnerability

Home vulnerability
Home vulnerability

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Why did the recent coastal fire burn $5M-$10 million homes that were supposed to be built with the highest fire standards? Local Firefighter Brent Berkompas has a simple answer that many homeowners may not be aware of: “They all had vulnerable openings that provided a straight path for embers into the home…the attic vents.” These vents act like open windows during a fire. As evidenced during the May 11th Coastal Fire, these homes had fire-resistant siding and roofing as well as brush clearance. It was clear from the aerial footage, that every one of these homes ignited from inside the attic due to embers blowing in through the vents. According to Berkompas, multiple after-action fire reports, and the NIST, “these specks of burning debris can glide for up to 24 miles before landing and can cause up to 90% of home and business fires during wildfires.”.

Brent would like homeowners to know that there is an easy solution: “Retrofitting traditional unsafe attic vents with innovative ember stopping ones by Brandguard Vents will keep the embers and flames out of their homes.” It’s the final and most important step needed for most homes these days.

Brandguard Vents will help coordinate the retrofit process from beginning to end for homeowners, HOA’s, and businesses. “The vent swap is very easy and doesn’t take more than a day or two to complete installation,” says Brent. Retrofitting with fire and ember safe vents is cost-effective and meets both Insurance requirements as well as new escrow requirements when selling a home in a High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. 

Founded in 2003, Brandguard is the only vent with patented overlapping baffle protection and the only one invented by a firefighter who understands how to keep homes safe. For more information, you can call 949-305-8059, email info@brandguardvents.com or visit us at www.brandguardvents.com.

Related Images

Image 1: Home vulnerability

Vents to be protected from ember egress

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Home vulnerability

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.