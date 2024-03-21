A group of fishing associations is sounding the alarm about new plans from the Biden administration to industrialize the Gulf of Maine by leasing 2 million acres of area for wind farm construction, a move that fishermen say will be detrimental to their business and marine life.

Last week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), an agency within the Department of Interior, announced the finalization of what is known as a wind energy area (WEA), which is an area of the ocean that w

[Read Full story at source]