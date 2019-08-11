Breaking News
Home / Top News / Local Group of Indian-Americans Helps North Texas Food Bank Provide More Than 4 Million Meals

Local Group of Indian-Americans Helps North Texas Food Bank Provide More Than 4 Million Meals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The NTFB-IAC will host Hunger Mitao Week August 11-17

NTFB-IAC members stand with recently collected food items to donate to the North Texas Food Bank. The NTFB-IAC is launching the Second Annual Hunger Mitao Week by conducting a peanut butter and fund for food drives all over the region.

NTFB-IAC members stand with recently collected food items to donate to the North Texas Food Bank. The NTFB-IAC is launching the Second Annual Hunger Mitao Week by conducting a peanut butter and fund for food drives all over the region.

Dallas, TX, Aug. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a rally cry of “Hunger Mitao” -meaning wipe out hunger- the North Texas Food Bank’s Indian American Council (NTFB-IAC) has quickly mobilized and engaged the Indian-American community through issue awareness, increasing volunteerism and raising critical funds to benefit the mission of the NTFB. In less than two years the Council has helped provide access to more than 4 million meals. Fueled by a passionate Indian-American community, the group originally planned to provide support for one million meals annually. Thanks to an outpouring of support the group exceeded their year goal in a mere 7 months and now in their second year, has shown no signs of slowing down.  

In celebration of India’s Independence Day, the NTFB-IAC is launching the Second Annual Hunger Mitao Week, their signature campaign which works to showcase the unity, philanthropy and spirit of the Indian-American community by conducting peanut butter and fund for food drives all over the region served by the North Texas Food Bank. The week will conclude with a special volunteer shift on August 17 while the call for peanut butter donations continues throughout the month of August.

“It is gratifying to see how much the IAC has grown in two short years,” said Raj Asava, co-founder of the NTFB-IAC alongside his wife, Aradhana “Anna” Asava. “We have known this community to be compassionate and generous problem solvers, but to see the momentum that started in North Texas translate into a major national-level movement is thrilling.

The NTFB-IAC is the original Indian American Council that was created to benefit Feeding America Member Food Banks. Thanks to the success in North Texas, the concept is now being replicated in other US cities including Houston, New York City, Atlanta, Seattle, New Jersey, and Washington DC.

“When we launched the IAC in North Texas, we were confident that the community would galvanize around the issue of hunger,” said Anna Asava, NTFB-IAC co-founder. “What we couldn’t have predicted is how quickly the movement would grow and how dedicated the community is to fighting hunger; it truly is all about the spirit of ‘give where you live.’”

As the NTFB-IAC works to plan for the next 4 million meals, those that have benefitted the most from their efforts are the people facing food insecurity in North Texas.

“Hunger is a complex issue, and it takes a community to ensure that we have the resources in place to feed those that need our help,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “The Asavas and each of the families and companies that make up the NTFB-IAC have played a critical role in ensuring our neighbors have the foods that they need to thrive.  We can’t thank them enough for their efforts to provide 4 million meals in less than two years and can’t wait to see what the next two years will bring for this tenacious group!”

To find out more about Hunger Mitao Week and how to get involved with the NTFB-IAC visit ntfb.org/iac 

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank(NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano—the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area—this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex, in order to meet the need, the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts with a goal of providing access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization. 

About the Indian American Council

The Indian American Council was formed to raise awareness, improve engagement, as well as channel resources and contributions of the Indian-American community towards the overall mission of a hunger-free United States. In less than two years since its launch, the purely volunteer-run Indian American Council has helped enable over 6 million meals for those served by the North Texas Food Bank, Houston Food Bank, and Food Bank for New York City.

Attachment

  • IMG-3881 
CONTACT: Liana Solis
North Texas Food Bank 
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.