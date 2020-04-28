Breaking News
Local Leader Paves the Way While Championing Diversity and Leadership for Women of Color

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

TAMPA, FL, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cathy Grant serves as Senior Director of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Diversity team and has led the diversity and inclusion efforts for the nationally recognized institute since 2006.

Cathy’s characteristic open mind is one of her greatest strengths and a hallmark of her approach to cultivating her team at Moffitt. “It’s important not to simply look at the person as they appear before you,” she said. “Look at the whole person. Are their skills transferrable? I’ve transformed myself many times.”

In her role leading Moffitt Diversity, Cathy said she prefers to hire people with varied skills that can be applied for personal and team success. “It’s important to surround yourself with people who are smarter than you, to know that they are smarter and be okay with that.”

While Cathy’s had no shortage of strong women to look up to throughout her life, she said most “were not people you’d view as professionally successful. Their strengths were a depth of common sense and wise decisions, what they needed to survive.

“In business, you need a woman of color in that leadership role; someone who shares and understands your background. It lets others know that professional advancement is possible for them as well.”

Cathy’s ethos and diversity efforts extend to Moffitt team members, patients, hospital suppliers and the surrounding Tampa Bay area community. Diversity and inclusion focus on educating team members about health disparities and strategies to foster a respectful work environment. Her community outreach team, M-POWER provides education on cancer prevention to under-served and low-income Tampa Bay area communities, particularly those impacted by health disparities.

Her current role allows her to draw on a culmination of her experiences and variety of work settings through the years. “It’s all been part of a path.”

Cathy earned a Master of Public Administration from City of New York University’s Bernard M. Baruch College Marxe School of Public & International Affairs. She also holds a Certificate in Diversity Management in Health Care (CDM) from Georgetown University and the Institute for Diversity in Health Management.

CONTACT: Steve Blanchard
Moffitt Cancer Center
813-745-1718
[email protected]

Julie Capobianco
Vistra Communications
813.961.4700
[email protected]
