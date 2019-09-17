Local Representative Terry Meza to be Honored by Feeding Texas and North Texas Food Bank for Outstanding Work in Hunger Fighting

Breaking News
Dallas, TX, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Feeding Texas, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the State Association of Food Banks will honor local North Texas State Representative Terry Meza (House District 105), with the 2019 Hunger Leadership Award for her work to help close the hunger gap in North Texas. The special award ceremony will happen at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus in Plano and will take place during Hunger Action Month – a month-long campaign dedicated to fighting hunger through service and donations.

Representative Meza has been an advocate for helping hungry North Texans, including authoring a bill, HB 3931, that would create a simplified Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) application process and extended benefit period for Texas seniors, who participate in the program at lower rates despite their need. In this award series, legislators across the state of Texas are being honored for their work in fighting hunger through smart policy.

What: Honoring Terry Meza with the 2019 Hunger Leadership Award

          NTFB and Feeding Texas Representatives will be available for interviews after the award ceremony

When: September 17, 2019 – 1 p.m.                          

Where: North Texas Food Bank’s Perot Family Campus

            3677 Mapleshade Lane

            Plano, TX, 75075

Who: Terry Meza, Texas House Representative for District 105

         Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas

         Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB

About the North Texas Food Bank 

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano— the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need, NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. For more information, visit ntfb.org.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

