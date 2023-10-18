The global location based advertising market is expected to reach US$ 75.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 17.4%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat , the Global Location Based Advertising Market valued at US$ 24.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 17.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Location-based advertising (LBA) is a marketing approach that provides mobile device users with targeted digital content or advertisements based on their geographic location.

The growing use of smartphones equipped with GPS has resulted in a big user base for location-based services and advertising. As more individuals use cellphones, LBA’s potential reach expands.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Location Based Advertising market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, promotion type, advertisement type, application, industry vertical and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Location Based Advertising market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Users) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Location Based Advertising market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Location Based Advertising Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on component, in 2022, the geofencing segment dominated the global location based advertising market with a revenue share of more than 37.0%. The use of GPS, RFID, Wi-Fi, or cellular data to create virtual borders around physical sites is known as geofencing.

Based on promotion type, in 2022, the search result promotion segment accounted for more than 22.0% of total income. The proliferation of cellphones equipped with GPS technology has aided in the market’s rise.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 24.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 75.8 billion Growth Rate 17.4% Dominant Segment Geofencing Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Adoption of smartphones

Rise of geofencing technology

Ongoing technological advancements Companies Profiled AdMoove

Emodo

Facebook Inc

Foursquare

Google Inc

GroundTruth

IBM Corporation

Near Pte Ltd

Proximus Mobility, LLC

Telenity

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global location based advertising market include,

In August 2023, Google Inc. launched vehicle ads, a new ad format on a search that allows auto advertisers to endorse their vehicle inventory to customers shopping for vehicles on Google.

In February 2023, Cidewalk Technologies Inc. introduced BannerAI, a free digital billboard ad creative solution powered by OpenAI, to complement its new flagship RTB-enabled programmatic billboard advertising platform.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global location based advertising market growth include AdMoove, Emodo, Facebook Inc, Foursquare, Google Inc, GroundTruth, IBM Corporation, Near Pte Ltd, Proximus Mobility LLC, and Telenity, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global location based advertising market based on component, promotion type, advertisement type, application, industry vertical and region

Global Location Based Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Users), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Geofencing Geotargeting Beacon Advertising Geoconquesting

Global Location Based Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Users), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Promotion Type Banner Display/Pop-ups Promotion Video Promotion Search Result Promotion E-mail & Messages Voice Calling Promotion Social Media Content Promotion

Global Location Based Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Users), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Advertisement Type Push Advertising Pull Advertising

Global Location Based Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Users), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Retail Outlets Public Spaces Airports

Global Location Based Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Users), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Industry Vertical Retail Healthcare BFSI Education Hospitality Automotive Technology & Media Transportation & Logistics

Global Location Based Advertising Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Users), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Location Based Advertising Market US Canada Latin America Location Based Advertising Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Location Based Advertising Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Location Based Advertising Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Location Based Advertising Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Location Based Advertising Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Location Based Advertising Report:

What will be the market value of the global Location Based Advertising market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Location Based Advertising market?

What are the market drivers of the global Location Based Advertising market?

What are the key trends in the global Location Based Advertising market?

Which is the leading region in the global Location Based Advertising market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Location Based Advertising market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Location Based Advertising market?

