Location Services Adds Jose Delgado and Mohit Mahajan to its Senior Leadership Team

Ann Arbor, Michigan, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Location Services, LLC., a premier provider of loss mitigation solutions for the financial services industry, announces the additions of industry veterans Jose Delgado and Mohit Mahajan to the senior leadership team. Delgado has been named Chief Client Officer while Mahajan has been named Chief Information Officer.

Delgado has more than 23 years of sales, remarketing and asset recovery operations experience. He started his career with WFS Financial and then moved on to senior positions with HSBC Auto Finance, Manheim Auctions, PAR North America and most recently CarzipX. Delgado will have oversight of sales, client relations, remarketing, transportation and titles. Michele Connell, VP of Client Relations, Debbie Stokes, National Remarketing Director, and Emory White, VP of Specialized Account Services, will report directly to Delgado.

Jerry Kroshus, CEO of Location Services, and Delgado first met when they worked together at HSBC Auto Finance years ago. Kroshus later recruited Delgado to PAR North America when Kroshus was President and CEO there. Kroshus said, “I have previously worked with Jose and I have witnessed first-hand how much he can positively impact an organization. He has deep rooted relationships with many key players in the industry. We are thrilled to have him join our senior team.” Delgado replied, “I am excited to join the Location Services team in the role of Chief Client Officer. I like what Location Services is building and see the benefit of their services and solutions for the industry.”

Mahajan brings a wealth of industry knowledge and technology experience to Location Services. He spent 21 years at KAR Global in various senior role capacities including five years at PAR North America. Mahajan was most recently a Vice President at Miracle Software Systems, based in Novi, Michigan. Kroshus said, “Mohit has an insightful working knowledge of our industry and that is a tremendous benefit. He has hit the ground running since joining our company in March and has created a very viable technology roadmap for us. We look forward to continued optimization from Mohit and his team.”

Mahajan will be responsible for all technology-related functions within Location Services, including enterprise IT, software development and service desk responsibilities. Both Delgado and Mahajan are based in Indianapolis.

David Heller, partner at Delaware Street Capital, Location Services parent company, said, “Jerry has a knack for building strong teams. Adding top talent like Jose and Mohit to our senior leadership group reinforces our commitment to growing our organization in the right direction.”

Location Services, LLC is a recovery management and loss mitigation service provider with solutions for skip locate, collateral recovery, transportation and remarketing. Location Services is owned by Delaware Street Capital (DSC), a Bluhm family investment vehicle, providing significant financial strength and backing to Location Services. For additional information about Location Services, visit location-services.com.

