LocatorX Appoints Max Gainer to Advisory Board

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

–Gainer joins industry leaders in helping LocatorX expand market reach and develop leading solutions–

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LocatorX, an innovative tracking technology provider, today announced Max Gainer has been appointed to its advisory board. Gainer will join the board to advise LocatorX as it continues to expand its market reach and innovation.

“We are pleased to welcome Max Gainer to the LocatorX advisory board as we work to bring our transformational tracking, engagement and anti-counterfeiting technology to new industries,” said Scott Fletcher, CEO and President, LocatorX. “His knowledge and expertise will provide us with invaluable information and assistance as we look to grow our network, perfect our product and explore new uses for our technology.”

As a private investor Gainer currently serves as President of a variety of closely held entities. He also serves as a Vice President for Gainer Brothers Inc., engaging in numerous activities including derivative-based insurance, public market securities, commercial real estate, timberlands and agriculture.

“I am honored to join this esteemed group of professionals assisting LocatorX in the important work they are doing with location tracking and anti-counterfeiting technology,” said Gainer. “This technology will provide businesses, consumers and governments with new operational tools and peace of mind as they navigate evolving business practices and the uncertain environment created by the pandemic.”

Gainer began his professional career in 1984 with Barnett Banks, Inc. and its affiliates and for a brief period, First Chicago, focusing on commercial real estate, corporate lending, commercial real estate mortgage securitization, business development, management, planning and credit extension.

Gainer was also a Founding Director and former Vice Chairman of Cygnet Financial Corporation and Cygnet Private Bank, a de-novo banking institution, which sold to Florida Bank Group in 2007.

Gainer holds a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Clemson University and volunteers with local youth sports, as well as various religious, educational and charitable organizations in his free time.

About LocatorX
LocatorX provides accurate, flexible and inexpensive tracking technology for a company’s assets, across a variety of industries. Founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques such as a cutting-edge, solid-state, location tracking, one-to-one consumer interactions, and counterfeit detection.

For more information, visit www.locatorx.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Gullia
LocatorX
[email protected]
678.595.3652

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c6047cf-6433-41cc-8f68-ec99ca81ca12

